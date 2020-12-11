Stocks extend losses as virus aid languishes in Congress

VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded even as a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday, further backing off the record high it set on Tuesday.

The benchmark index ended lower for the week after two weeks of solid gains.

Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.