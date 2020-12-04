Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

Weakness in tech companies leads stocks lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are closing broadly lower on Wall Street led by weakness in technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Wednesday, easing the benchmark index below the record high it set a day earlier. Health care and communications companies also slipped.

Investors have been balancing hopes for approvals and distribution of coronavirus vaccines against a near-term surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Investors are still closely watching Washington, where talks are still ongoing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic. Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0