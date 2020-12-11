VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Christmas Parade – A Thrill of Hope”

Starts at Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, then turns down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. The parade can be viewed anywhere along the route. Noon-2 p.m. Starting at 10:45 a.m., Gallatin’s own Danny McCorkle will be performing holiday music from the balcony of the Gallatin Public Library. H.D. Wheeler of ServPro Industries and Cathy Martindale, co-host of “Racing Country,” will serve as masters of ceremony. Information: 615 452-4000.

Christmas in the Park

Join friends and neighbors under the pavilion at Pegram Park for a roaring fire, hot cocoa, chili, music and a visit from Santa and Mrs, Claus. 4:30-8 p.m. Pegram City Park, Thompson Road. Free. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 14

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Tennessee education update with speaker, Dr. Penny Schwinn. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline is always noon Friday before the luncheon. Reservations are required. Please note: a virtual option of this meeting is available. Information and registration

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

Gallatin Morning LEADS Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Gallatin American Legion, 1140 S. Water Avenue. Information: 615 452-4000

Nashville Chamber Coffee and Connect

Virtual discussion with Darren Kennedy and Norman Merrifield concerning flexible learning options, compressive strength of 2020 educators and more. 9-10 a.m. Registering required. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first and third Wednesday of each month, 8-9 a. m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information: 615 452-4000

Virtual Member Connect

Williamson County Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange. Enjoy a virtual networking opportunity. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: Free. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

2020 Chamber Education Report for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Topic: Challenges and Opportunities Presented by Covid-19. 9-10 a.m. This is a member only event and you must pre-register. Information