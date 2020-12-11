Workplace trends to anticipate as calendar flips to 2021

VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Have you had enough of 2020? Let’s look to what you can expect in your 2021 workplace.

The 2020 pandemic has been a historic year. We’ve experienced unexpected change. And, interestingly, some of that change might be here to stay.

Recently, Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, shared his five predictions on what the future holds at work:

• First, office life will return but will never be the same.

• Employees expect progress, not pledges, on corporate diversity, equality and inclusion.

• Salary expectations will get a permanent work-from-home overhaul.

• And, although the COVID-19 recession is likely over, the jobs lost might never return.

There’s a lot to unpack here. So, let’s start with a few of the highlights.

More than 40% of US workers have been working from home full-time since June 2020. This dramatic shift has caused significant changes in the way we work.

Although companies have been forced to rethink work from home policies, Chamberlain says, employees will ultimately return to work once it’s safe. And while remote work allows companies to hire from anywhere, it has downsides.

Chamberlain cites poor employee communication, lack of motivation and performance, lower creativity and lack of spontaneity as the drawbacks to remote work. Casual bonds created through in-person interactions are critical for building a culture of innovation and creativity.

An internal survey of Glassdoor’s own workforce shows most workers prefer a hybrid work arrangement, splitting time between home and office.

The Black Lives Matter movement also cast a needed light on racial inequality that will impact our workplace going forward. Companies are being pushed to make real progress on diversity and inclusion efforts. The public also expects more transparency on these efforts going forward.

Conversations about economic inequality and police violence sparked a national conversation. In the workplace, this conversation has the potential to be a win-win. In other words, diversity attracts talent.

Glassdoor found in a recent survey that more than three in four employees and job seekers say they would no longer apply at a company without workplace diversity.

Chamberlain also predicts a shift in salary expectations, saying tech workers moving from expensive metros such as San Francisco or New York should expect pay reductions from 5% to 35%, depending on where they move.

This is where my perspective veers from Chamberlain. If a worker has a unique skillset, a company will be forced to pay the fair market rate for that skillset, regardless of where they live.

On the flip side, if location is no issue, job seekers will likely face more competition as they apply for jobs. I believe the increase in competition will change salaries more than a cost-of-living adjustments.

Ultimately, the unexpected nature of 2020 has forever changed our workplace, for good and for bad. Here’s to a better 2021.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.