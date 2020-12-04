Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

Camping in Tennessee's state parks increase during pandemic

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Camping at Tennessee's state parks is reaching historic highs during the coronavirus pandemic.

State parks saw more than 62,000 camping nights sold in October, a one-month record for camping stays in the parks system, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said in a news release. That number eclipses the mark of more than 57,000 camping nights set in June of this year, the department said.

November had more than 36,000 camping nights sold, the highest total ever for the month, the department said.

Four of the top 10 camping months ever have occurred this year "driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic," the news release said.

"The appeal of louder, busier, and crowded entertainment venues has given way to the space, freedom and connection the outdoors provide," said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the department.

Tennessee State Parks operate more than 3,000 campsites.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0