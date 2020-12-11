The Titans wouldn’t lose to the 1-11 Jaguars, would they? Well, would they?

VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

First down: Don’t sleep on the Jaguars. They’re not winning games, but they have been giving their opponents fits in recent contests.

The Vikings needed overtime Sunday to win at home, and recently the Jaguars have played close games against both the Texans and Packers.

So, even at 1-11, and likely headed for their worst finish in franchise history, the Titans don’t need to take them lightly.

Second down

Stop James Robinson. The rookie is not one of the best-known backs in the NFL, but he is 34 yards short of 1,000-yards. Robinson had his moments in Week 2 against the Titans, and the defense must step up and slow him down.

Third down

Force Mike Glennon into mistakes. He’s one of those well-traveled backup QBs who went from starter to journeyman backup. With the Jags, however, he’s surprised many with his good play.

That said, the Vikings still picked him off twice Sunday, and the Titans defense need to get turnovers, as well. They can’t, of course, allow him to have the time in the pocket that Baker Mayfield had Sunday.

Fourth down

Rally the troops. One thing Mike Vrabel and his staff have done a good job of this season is turning the page on losses, regrouping and finding ways to win. After a 1-3 skid, the Titans bounced back with impressive road wins against Baltimore and Indianapolis. Then, came the thud against the Browns.

Now, Vrabel once again will have to get his guys to come back, focus and figure out a way to win on the road.