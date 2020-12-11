Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 11, 2020

Top Davidson County residential sales for November 2020

Updated 1:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top residential real estate sales, November 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
4405 Sheppard Nashville 37205 11/4 4405 Shepard Place Trust Ehrig Brian J; Ehrig Brian Jason; Ehrig Sheetal M; Ehrig Sheetal Modi $5,180,000
2046 Fransworth Nashville 37205 11/20 202 Real Estate Trust Fransworth Land Trust $4,450,000
6033 Fire Tower Nashville 37221 11/4 Peasy LLC Jiff Johnson Trust; Mountain View Trust $3,400,000
601 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 11/3 Wonderview Trust Of 1997 West Nations LLC $3,149,000
1855 Laurel Ridge Nashville 37215 11/9 Shivamber Leon; Jones Leslie Wallace TN Comm Prop Trust $3,100,000
505 Park Center Nashville 37205 11/4 Puricelli Anne; Puricelli Steve Marvel Jeffrey Blaine; Marvel Patty Milner $2,925,000
3811 Harding Nashville 37215 11/5 Wisniewski Family Trust Naisbitt Keith; Naisbitt Maria $2,725,000
4004 Harding Nashville 37215 11/25 Lipp Michael J; Max Lauren M Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey $2,720,000
259 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 11/19 Porterfield Amy; Porterfield Hobert G Mac LLC $2,495,000
504 Westview Nashville 37205 11/13 Griffin Benjamin D; Griffin Katherine P Cook Emily; Cook Matthew $2,450,000
3920 Dorcas Nashville 37215 11/16 Countess Julie; Gibson Russell Stone Oak Builders LLC $2,425,000
909 Oak Valley Nashville 37220 11/4 RMB-Manna 2014 Trust Krafft Ann R $2,355,000
4803 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 11/3 Riley Charlene Dewey; Riley Wayne J 8CGO Living Trust $2,350,000
724 Brownlee Nashville 37205 11/17 Rossitto Erica Lee; Seidenberg Joshua Scott Helm Jenifer; Helm Jonathan $2,350,000
2205 Woodmont Nashville 37215 11/6 2205 Woodmont Boulevard Trust Neal Judith A; Ohagan Paul A P $2,350,000
3800 Estes Nashville 37215 11/20 Dustin S Sjuts Revocable Trust Baskin Roger; Baskin Stefan; Baskin Trevor Scott $2,300,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/23 Helfer Ray E Jr; Helfer Sara A Holliday Ann B $2,300,000
1141 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/5 1141 Glendale Trust Blue Sky Horizon Gp $2,244,788
1308 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 11/16 Bendell Johanna C; Bendell William E Chesnut Infill Gp $2,203,850
769 Darden Nashville 37205 11/5 STD Properties LLC Joseph C Davis LLC $2,015,000
5360 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 11/9 East Andrew Dean; East Shawn Johnson Watson Alan E; Watson Francis G Estate $1,900,000
5427 Granny White Brentwood 37027 11/23 Anderson Kimberly L; Anderson Robert G Jr TA Properties LLC $1,900,000
5013 Villa Crest Nashville 37220 11/9 Ross Daren Fuchs Douglas H; Fuchs Lynn S $1,895,000
902 Dorset Brentwood 37027 11/12 Burnstein Julie; Burnstein Matthew Elefante Coni; Elefante Dino $1,840,000
7037 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/9 Caspian Court LLC; Caspian RGGA LLC Bsm Hicks LLC $1,825,000
4002 Lealand Nashville 37204 11/16 White Elizabeth; White Lee Bendell Bill; Bendell Johanna $1,760,000
3819 Harding Nashville 37215 11/19 Cantwell Quinn; Cantwell Robert Coleman Chris G; Williams Holly A; Williamson Angela Y $1,753,750
14 Agincourt Brentwood 37027 11/23 14 Agincourt LLC Proctor Michelle W; Proctor Stephen T $1,750,000
1021 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 11/17 Denbo Family Revocable Trust Myers Blair S; Myers Kelli D $1,750,000
1103 Montrose Nashville 37204 11/24 Adeline W Graham Trust; Graham Douglas C Graham Alyssa; Graham Douglas $1,580,000
921 Waldkirch Nashville 37204 11/25 Waldkirch Trust Edwards Bryan; Edwards Jessica $1,575,000
2214 Sharondale Nashville 37215 11/17 Andrews Stephen; Dishman Elizabeth Cleo Trust; Kam Trust $1,560,000
3608A End Nashville 37205 11/10 Kimbrell Betty L Gibson Russell $1,530,000
4405 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 11/30 Sawyer Claire; Sawyer Robert Cohn Christina McCoy; Cohn George S; McCoy Christina A $1,520,000
947 Windrowe Nashville 37205 11/17 Tompkins Destin M; Tompkins Kristen C Nashville Const Co Inc $1,500,000
929 South Nashville 37203 11/4 Ajayi Olaide; Ajayi Bukunola Olabisi Susan J Mallett-Rodgers Trust $1,500,000
301 Galloway Nashville 37204 11/10 Smith Brian C; Smith Mary C Hamilton Kimm S; Hamilton Rodney M $1,472,500
3308 Hobbs Nashville 37215 11/20 Borowiecki Mark T; Borowiecki Tara C Oftadeh Mohammad T; Corriveau Christopher M $1,445,000
1100 Lipscomb Nashville 37204 11/16 House Ashlee Autumn; Tallant Shane Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,440,970
1141 Crater Hill Nashville 37215 11/9 Bars Alexandria; Bars Bradley Joseph 1141 Crater Hill Msr Group LLC $1,425,000
2003 Lombardy Nashville 37215 11/20 Haumschilt Brandon Walton Adrian Corcoran; Walton Michael Frank $1,414,000
1868 Laurel Ridge Nashville 37215 11/30 Heard Jonathan Andrew; Heard Katherine Coe Kelton John A; Kelton Melisa A $1,357,000
117 Ransom Nashville 37205 11/23 Craig Albert Revocable 2006 Trust Brown Ashley May; Brown Gregory Scott $1,330,000
4305B Lone Oak Nashville 37215 11/25 Donovan Susanne; Donovan Timothy M Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,323,350
615 Estes Nashville 37215 11/24 Sypolt Living Trust JDMC LLC $1,320,000
4113 Albert Nashville 37204 11/4 Lira Gabriela; Sjogren Jonas Erik Build Nashville LLC $1,314,693
1619 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 11/3 Lowenfels Henry; Lowenfels Toby Meffe Christopher; Meffe Colleen $1,310,000
4018B Lealand Nashville 37204 11/30 Derrick Mason Revocable Living Trust Combs Hospitality Inc $1,300,000
907 Douglas Nashville 37204 11/12 Kochen Brandon J RWA/RCR Ventures LLC $1,299,000
7704 Scenic River Nashville 37221 11/12 James E Rossi Trust Highland Gary D; Luedtke Lael M $1,298,000
1611 18th Nashville 37212 11/5 Drolet Brian C; Maclin Margaret V Jackson Gregory Brian Smith; Moore Roger E $1,295,500
19 Wynstone Nashville 37215 11/4 Dorros Eben Tal; Dorros Elizabeth Palet Lisa Andrea; Williams Ernest B IV $1,279,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/6 William G Parrillo Revocable Trust Revelette Mason $1,275,000
3714 Princeton Nashville 37205 11/12 Neal Judith A Maher Dianna L; Soper Paul F $1,275,000
4503 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 11/4 Dilfer Cassandra; Dilfer Trent Cmrtr Holdings LLC $1,259,900
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/12 Oliver David; Oliver Kelly Coomes Revocable Trust $1,250,000
2020 10th Nashville 37204 11/10 Toops Casey Allen; Toops Jenna Leigh Magness Group Inc $1,239,900
1518 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 11/25 Robinson Stephen M Gourley Jeremy; Lee Carla $1,230,000
3404 Love Nashville 37212 11/6 Birch Adolpho A III Geromes Ariana Beck; Geromes Marcus $1,200,000
2307 Valley Brook Nashville 37215 11/12 Johnston Kristin Noel; Johnston Walter Lee Kaminski Dorothy Jean; Kaminski Michael J $1,200,000
1080 Archer Nashville 37203 11/17 Elliott Clint D&M Dev LLC $1,200,000
3724 Cedarwood Nashville 37216 11/4 3724 Cedarwood Drive Trust Craven Karen S $1,200,000
4049 Lealand Nashville 37204 11/17 Bailey Bradford O; Bailey Morgan H Dishman Elizabeth; Dishman Elizabeth S; Andrews Stephen; Andrews Stephen B $1,190,000
3607 Bellwood Nashville 37205 11/23 Creson Caroline; Creson Gibeault Levin Jesse L; Levin Jessica; Santeiu Jason; Santeiu Jason T $1,180,000
169 Charleston Nashville 37205 11/4 Wentworth Betty F Chapman Will; Ehrenfield David; Nicodemus Katharine $1,164,000
1212 Graybar Nashville 37215 11/4 Hargis Matthew; Shroff Divya Gleaves John; Siragusa Tif $1,155,000
3411B Benham Nashville 37215 11/9 Trainor Julie Benham Holdco LLC; Behnam Holdco LLC $1,140,000
1312 Stratton Nashville 37206 11/24 Reeser Amanda Auline; Reeser Jonathon K&D Werks LLC $1,130,000
204 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 11/18 Kimbrell Terah S Terry S Kimbrell Irrev Trust $1,125,200
4231 Kirtland Nashville 37215 11/12 Courtney Elizabeth S; Courtney Richard G KMC Prop LLC $1,125,000
1020 13th Nashville 37212 11/9 Padmanabhan Rohit; Snyder Elizabeth; Snyder Elizabeth Joan Combs Hosp Inc $1,124,900
101 Clydelan Nashville 37205 11/13 101 Clydelan LLC Warner Robert Herman Estate $1,101,000
4357 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/12 Shannon Joellyn; Shannon Michael Small Rhonda Z $1,100,000
2710 Oakland Nashville 37212 11/16 Murrie Eden J; Murrie Jon W Montgomery Kevin D; Topie Louise $1,095,000
1615 Observatory Nashville 37215 11/24 Johnson Andrew S; Johnson Melissa A Katz Matthew Samuel Joseph; Katz Elizabeth Bedford $1,090,000
3914 Harding Nashville 37215 11/9 Richland Building Partners LLC Freeman Allison; Freeman Scott $1,087,000
935 Southside Nashville 37203 11/17 Batman927 LLC D&M Development LLC $1,075,000
124 Allendale Nashville 37205 11/3 Coster Joshua J Mitchell Laura; Supernaw Abigail Floyd; Supernaw Phillip $1,075,000
3335 Acklen Nashville 37212 11/10 Jackson Didi; Jackson Major Garcia-Benton Family Revocable Living Trust $1,065,000
841A Battlefield Nashville 37204 11/25 Bethel Marcus C; Long Mona Scruggs Homes GP $1,049,900
841B Battlefield Nashville 37204 11/16 Dmeza Stephanie Renee Scruggs Homes GP $1,049,900
4709 Wyoming Nashville 37209 11/30 MacDonell Courtney Eileen; MacDonell Steven Douglas Kingrey Shira; Rojakovick Jessica; Rojakovick Travis $1,025,000
1136 Safety Harbor Old Hickory 37138 11/20 Ledford Cindy J; Ledford Richard Bryan Franklin Christy; Franklin Michael B $1,015,000
4003B Woodmont Nashville 37205 11/20 King John T Patel Dharmesh; Patel Pareshkumar; Patel Praveen; Patel Paresh $999,000
4007 Woodmont Nashville 37205 11/6 Bouchner Richard; Fahey Elizabeth Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Pareshkumar; Patel Praveen $999,000
933 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/20 Flowers Jerry; Flowers Maranda Kline Benjamin; Kline Elisa $999,000
6601 Ellesmere Nashville 37205 11/4 Baker Christopher Dale; Baker Martha H Courain Katherine A; Courain Robert C III $995,000
952 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/6 Ong Hann-Huei Henry; Zhao Sophie Ruoxi Mickey & Janice Harlow Trust $995,000
937 Caldwell Nashville 37204 11/19 Bates Andrew Botte; Bates Samantha Ann Atamian Hilary Heath; Atamian Joseph $995,000
2133 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/4 Fusco Elaine Curtis Bishop Sarah K; Bishop Gary N Jr $989,900
909 Southside Nashville 37203 11/16 Dillard Charles R; Dillard Jennifer E Michael Anthony Tempora Jr & Linda Teresa Everk TN Comm Prop Trust $980,000
909 Albert Nashville 37204 11/16 Berklacich Kaitlin; Berklacich Nicholas Garside Leslie; Wilkerson Leslie M; Wilkerson Troy R $980,000
4008 Outer Nashville 37204 11/9 Porter Alex J; Porter Jaime Gilbert Tompkins Destin M; Tompkins Kristen C $979,900
1951 Kimbark Nashville 37215 11/24 McDonald Brittany N; Reele Kyle R Volunteer Builders LLC $979,000
613 Estes Nashville 37215 11/20 Gloss Melanie; Ruchotzke Joshua Burns Trust $975,000
3716 Benham Nashville 37215 11/13 Baker Sara; Baker Galt M McCarty Dale W; McCarty Joleen M $975,000
1101 Archer Nashville 37203 11/9 Littlejohn Angus III Scott G Casey Revocable Living Trust $975,000
1807 Capers Nashville 37212 11/5 Wuerth Ingrid Drolet Brian C; Maclin Margaret V $966,000
105 Bellebrook Nashville 37205 11/6 Rolfe Cathryn J; Rolfe William V Barry B Gibbs Exempt Family Trust $960,000
4604 Mountain View Nashville 37215 11/6 Sutter Jacqueline Dbv1002 LLC $960,000
4530 Carlton Nashville 37215 11/3 Eljack Custom Homes LLC Williamson Courtney M; Williamson Marshall Hailey II $959,000
1201 Holly Nashville 37206 11/24 Sullivan Ryan Michael; Sullivan Shannon Leigh Non-Zero-Sum Holdings LLC $950,000
3622 Brush Hill Nashville 37216 11/5 Busbee Family Trust 3622 Brush Hill Road Trust; Cheek Jamie Trustee $950,000
4103 Kimbark Nashville 37215 11/23 Harris Kathy Build Nashville Dbh LLC $949,900
6408 Edinburgh Nashville 37221 11/10 Bowler Denise K; Bowler Jason K Callahan Diane J $939,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 11/18 Grainger Morgan 505 Property LLC $930,000
1011 Graybar Nashville 37204 11/12 Solomon Bryan B; Solomon Hilary D May Amy Cisternino; May Stephen P $920,000
3736 Whitland Nashville 37205 11/17 Fab Associates LLC Burton Fletcher Martin; Burton Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement $920,000
1621 Graybar Nashville 37215 11/5 Santora Beata; Santora Frank Lonow Daniel Joseph; Lonow Laura; Campbell Laura Christine $918,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/5 Werder Christopher James Evans Bridgitt B; Evans Bruce R $915,000
2318 McGavock Nashville 37216 11/20 Oneill Craig; Sautter Melissa Christopher W Vietor Revocable Trust $905,500
415 Church Nashville 37219 11/17 Bean Joe; Bean Stacy Maddox Dana; Maddox Mike $900,000
1807 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/12 Hauck Christie; Hauck Melissa Andrews Robin E $900,000
2207 Hobbs Nashville 37215 11/6 Garrett Paul D; Lane Donna G Humphrey Amber; Humphrey Jared $888,000
1409 Sumner Nashville 37206 11/9 Irwin Jeaninne M Element Ventures LLC $882,500
839 Gale Nashville 37204 11/23 Joslin Robert; Joslin Vicki Henry Derrick Lamar Jr $875,000
1441 McGavock Nashville 37216 11/4 Bah Revocable Trust WI Trust $875,000
4003B Nebraska Nashville 37209 11/24 Fetter Matthew L Rhinobird Holding Gp $865,000
2207 11th Nashville 37204 11/6 Martin Cary P; Martin Julia L Landers Debra E; Landers John W $865,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 11/23 NASG Realty LLC Wieck Edith C; Wieck Joseph A $860,000
2052 Timberwood Nashville 37215 11/13 Cohn Christina McCoy Stepniewski Dale S; Stepniewski Heather J $860,000
2327 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/4 Jason & Melissa Jodway Rev Trust Agmt Hermon Nancy W Estate $850,000
4510 Nebraska Nashville 37209 11/19 Madan Lauren Gennett; Madan Vikaas Pryor Michael Paul $850,000
413 Powder Mill Nashville 37205 11/13 Scott Leland Clark Lose Betti D $850,000
4003A Nebraska Nashville 37209 11/25 Coury Leah A; Fox James B Rhinobird Holding Gp $849,999
3718 Park Nashville 37209 11/16 Winston Robert Adam Cadence Const LLC $849,900
4707 Franklin Nashville 37220 11/19 McNamara Vicki Griffith Florence Estate $830,000
2020 Baker Goodlettsville 37072 11/5 Beazley-Sullivan Virginia Kate; Sullivan Daniel Tyler Neely Felix J; Neely Nancy P $830,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 11/25 Cashman Donald Jr; Cashman Shannon Lynn Rudy at City Heights LLC $830,000
224 Woodmont Nashville 37205 11/6 Katz Jerome S; Lockhart Victoria Smith Becky A; Smith William H III $825,000
1016B Grove Nashville 37203 11/6 1016B West Grove Ave Trust Fishback Gary Dewayne $819,000
500 Wilson Nashville 37205 11/3 Aughtman Sarah Anderson Michael; Pettibon Laura $800,000
213 Cherokee Nashville 37205 11/19 Bourland Tilden Cole; Marchetti Margaret McClure Janet E; McClure Samuel F $800,000
913 Waldkirch Nashville 37204 11/5 Thomas John Harrison; Thomas Victoria Raye Miller Allison P; Miller Zachary D $800,000
3104 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 11/30 Edrm LLC Asamani Jane; Baugh Dainia $800,000
3926 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 11/3 Robinson Thomas D Ford Andrew B; Ford Suzanne; Ford Tabitha $800,000
13 Jones Old Hickory 37138 11/4 Music City Classics Inc Erdelyan Belinda L $800,000
422 Prestwick Nashville 37205 11/18 Piper Daniel Pepper; Piper Stacy Greene Kathryn A $798,165
4408 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 11/19 Debell Diane S; Debell Stephen C Jones Shirley P $795,000
2014 Overhill Nashville 37215 11/6 Babus Trust Byun Mark Daechul; Kim Myung; Byun Daechul Mark $789,990
8692 Haselton Nashville 37221 11/18 Roach Cheryl; Roach Randy Allen Sheree Haselton $789,900
5403 Centennial Nashville 37209 11/12 Cumberland Creative LLC Centennial Part V LLC $787,500
82 Victoria Nashville 37205 11/5 Ball Jamison Tate; Heavener Jessica Brook Bradley Elise; Bradley Scott; Gleaves John $785,000
608 16th Nashville 37206 11/9 Cochrun Roland Xavier Mutter Joseph; Mutter Kelli; Mitchell Laura $785,000
721 Darden Nashville 37205 11/24 Glasser Brian; Glasser Susan Clifton T Morris Jr & Eleanor Z Morris Family Trust $775,000
3328 Acklen Nashville 37212 11/30 Wellington Oliver; Wellington Priva Ollapally; Wellington Priya Ollapally Gerstle Jeri Leigh; Gerstle Nicholas Randolph; Rice Jeri Leigh $775,000
3209 Acklen Nashville 37212 11/3 Quillin Christine Jackson Lynda M; Spillane Lynda M $775,000
128 Kenner Nashville 37205 11/23 London Kimberly L; White Frederick W Hauck Christie; Hauck Melissa $775,000
1709 Eastland Nashville 37206 11/30 1709 Eastland LLC Davis Elaine Ramel; Davis Richard Stanley $770,000
615 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 11/20 Hillard Deborah Roberts; Reich Adolph Philip II Cheek J D Pickslay Jr $767,500
4307 Dakota Nashville 37209 11/30 Lawrenz Joshua Bolton Keith A; Hardison R W $767,500
415 Church Nashville 37219 11/9 Jones Bonita Riddle; Jones Mark Christopher Turner April H; Turner Matthew G $765,500
2139 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/4 Alateeqi Nabeel; Satkowiak Andrew Horrocks Kim; Horrocks Lee $760,000
1710 Natchez Nashville 37212 11/20 Dyer Calvin Robinson; Siegel Jane Meredith Benson Clayne; Benson Jodi M $760,000
3712 Hobbs Nashville 37215 11/20 Dalton Donna Cardin McConnell Cynthia $750,000
4527 Wayland Nashville 37215 11/23 Helm Jonathan Webb Young Martha J $750,000
502 Windsor Park Nashville 37205 11/10 Tolan Melissa Mettler Lily $745,000
1509 Dresden Nashville 37215 11/9 Dulin Matthew John; Dulin Tara Lynn Fite Margaret E; Fite Michael D $745,000
521 Stonegate Brentwood 37027 11/4 Kirchner Cynthia; Kirchner Laurence Armour Jenny; Loyd Willoughby $735,000
515 27th Nashville 37209 11/23 Axis 910 LLC RSD 27th Avenue LLC $730,288
4414 Forsythe Nashville 37205 11/23 4414 Forsythe Place Trust Tate Clayton B; Tate Hannah J $730,000
515 27th Nashville 37209 11/23 Balite-Panelo Fetlework; Panelo Arnel H RSD 27th Ave LLC $725,060
16 Redbud Nashville 37215 11/12 Smith Becky Anne; Smith William H III Annastas Thomas George Sr Estate $725,000
1104 Grove Nashville 37203 11/12 Bobcat Real Estate Ventures LLC 999 Cooper LLC; West Grove Prop LLC $720,000
6025 Robert E Lee Nashville 37215 11/20 Garland Dev LLC Bourland Tilden Cole; Marchetti Mary Margaret $705,000
515 27th Nashville 37209 11/23 Axis910 LLC RSD 27th Ave LLC $704,095
1710 15th Nashville 37212 11/25 Dega Erjon Bain Amber Neely $700,000
120 Tyne Nashville 37205 11/13 Cross Bonnie Brockman; Cross Trevor Layne Killebrew Katherine V; Killebrew George W $700,000
1104 Grove Nashville 37203 11/12 Charles K Foster Real Estate Holdings LLC 999 Cooper LLC; West Grove Prop LLC $700,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0