Top Davidson County residential sales for November 2020

|4405 Sheppard
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|4405 Shepard Place Trust
|Ehrig Brian J; Ehrig Brian Jason; Ehrig Sheetal M; Ehrig Sheetal Modi
|$5,180,000
|2046 Fransworth
|Nashville
|37205
|11/20
|202 Real Estate Trust
|Fransworth Land Trust
|$4,450,000
|6033 Fire Tower
|Nashville
|37221
|11/4
|Peasy LLC
|Jiff Johnson Trust; Mountain View Trust
|$3,400,000
|601 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|11/3
|Wonderview Trust Of 1997
|West Nations LLC
|$3,149,000
|1855 Laurel Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|Shivamber Leon; Jones Leslie
|Wallace TN Comm Prop Trust
|$3,100,000
|505 Park Center
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Puricelli Anne; Puricelli Steve
|Marvel Jeffrey Blaine; Marvel Patty Milner
|$2,925,000
|3811 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|11/5
|Wisniewski Family Trust
|Naisbitt Keith; Naisbitt Maria
|$2,725,000
|4004 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|11/25
|Lipp Michael J; Max Lauren M
|Hand Charles W Jr; Hand Kailey
|$2,720,000
|259 Vaughns Gap
|Nashville
|37205
|11/19
|Porterfield Amy; Porterfield Hobert G
|Mac LLC
|$2,495,000
|504 Westview
|Nashville
|37205
|11/13
|Griffin Benjamin D; Griffin Katherine P
|Cook Emily; Cook Matthew
|$2,450,000
|3920 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|11/16
|Countess Julie; Gibson Russell
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|$2,425,000
|909 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37220
|11/4
|RMB-Manna 2014 Trust
|Krafft Ann R
|$2,355,000
|4803 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Riley Charlene Dewey; Riley Wayne J
|8CGO Living Trust
|$2,350,000
|724 Brownlee
|Nashville
|37205
|11/17
|Rossitto Erica Lee; Seidenberg Joshua Scott
|Helm Jenifer; Helm Jonathan
|$2,350,000
|2205 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|11/6
|2205 Woodmont Boulevard Trust
|Neal Judith A; Ohagan Paul A P
|$2,350,000
|3800 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Dustin S Sjuts Revocable Trust
|Baskin Roger; Baskin Stefan; Baskin Trevor Scott
|$2,300,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/23
|Helfer Ray E Jr; Helfer Sara A
|Holliday Ann B
|$2,300,000
|1141 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|11/5
|1141 Glendale Trust
|Blue Sky Horizon Gp
|$2,244,788
|1308 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/16
|Bendell Johanna C; Bendell William E
|Chesnut Infill Gp
|$2,203,850
|769 Darden
|Nashville
|37205
|11/5
|STD Properties LLC
|Joseph C Davis LLC
|$2,015,000
|5360 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|East Andrew Dean; East Shawn Johnson
|Watson Alan E; Watson Francis G Estate
|$1,900,000
|5427 Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/23
|Anderson Kimberly L; Anderson Robert G Jr
|TA Properties LLC
|$1,900,000
|5013 Villa Crest
|Nashville
|37220
|11/9
|Ross Daren
|Fuchs Douglas H; Fuchs Lynn S
|$1,895,000
|902 Dorset
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/12
|Burnstein Julie; Burnstein Matthew
|Elefante Coni; Elefante Dino
|$1,840,000
|7037 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|11/9
|Caspian Court LLC; Caspian RGGA LLC
|Bsm Hicks LLC
|$1,825,000
|4002 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|White Elizabeth; White Lee
|Bendell Bill; Bendell Johanna
|$1,760,000
|3819 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|11/19
|Cantwell Quinn; Cantwell Robert
|Coleman Chris G; Williams Holly A; Williamson Angela Y
|$1,753,750
|14 Agincourt
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/23
|14 Agincourt LLC
|Proctor Michelle W; Proctor Stephen T
|$1,750,000
|1021 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/17
|Denbo Family Revocable Trust
|Myers Blair S; Myers Kelli D
|$1,750,000
|1103 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|11/24
|Adeline W Graham Trust; Graham Douglas C
|Graham Alyssa; Graham Douglas
|$1,580,000
|921 Waldkirch
|Nashville
|37204
|11/25
|Waldkirch Trust
|Edwards Bryan; Edwards Jessica
|$1,575,000
|2214 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|11/17
|Andrews Stephen; Dishman Elizabeth
|Cleo Trust; Kam Trust
|$1,560,000
|3608A End
|Nashville
|37205
|11/10
|Kimbrell Betty L
|Gibson Russell
|$1,530,000
|4405 Sunnybrook
|Nashville
|37205
|11/30
|Sawyer Claire; Sawyer Robert
|Cohn Christina McCoy; Cohn George S; McCoy Christina A
|$1,520,000
|947 Windrowe
|Nashville
|37205
|11/17
|Tompkins Destin M; Tompkins Kristen C
|Nashville Const Co Inc
|$1,500,000
|929 South
|Nashville
|37203
|11/4
|Ajayi Olaide; Ajayi Bukunola Olabisi
|Susan J Mallett-Rodgers Trust
|$1,500,000
|301 Galloway
|Nashville
|37204
|11/10
|Smith Brian C; Smith Mary C
|Hamilton Kimm S; Hamilton Rodney M
|$1,472,500
|3308 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Borowiecki Mark T; Borowiecki Tara C
|Oftadeh Mohammad T; Corriveau Christopher M
|$1,445,000
|1100 Lipscomb
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|House Ashlee Autumn; Tallant Shane
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|$1,440,970
|1141 Crater Hill
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|Bars Alexandria; Bars Bradley Joseph
|1141 Crater Hill Msr Group LLC
|$1,425,000
|2003 Lombardy
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Haumschilt Brandon
|Walton Adrian Corcoran; Walton Michael Frank
|$1,414,000
|1868 Laurel Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|11/30
|Heard Jonathan Andrew; Heard Katherine Coe
|Kelton John A; Kelton Melisa A
|$1,357,000
|117 Ransom
|Nashville
|37205
|11/23
|Craig Albert Revocable 2006 Trust
|Brown Ashley May; Brown Gregory Scott
|$1,330,000
|4305B Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/25
|Donovan Susanne; Donovan Timothy M
|Blue Sky Horizon Gp
|$1,323,350
|615 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/24
|Sypolt Living Trust
|JDMC LLC
|$1,320,000
|4113 Albert
|Nashville
|37204
|11/4
|Lira Gabriela; Sjogren Jonas Erik
|Build Nashville LLC
|$1,314,693
|1619 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Lowenfels Henry; Lowenfels Toby
|Meffe Christopher; Meffe Colleen
|$1,310,000
|4018B Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|11/30
|Derrick Mason Revocable Living Trust
|Combs Hospitality Inc
|$1,300,000
|907 Douglas
|Nashville
|37204
|11/12
|Kochen Brandon J
|RWA/RCR Ventures LLC
|$1,299,000
|7704 Scenic River
|Nashville
|37221
|11/12
|James E Rossi Trust
|Highland Gary D; Luedtke Lael M
|$1,298,000
|1611 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/5
|Drolet Brian C; Maclin Margaret V
|Jackson Gregory Brian Smith; Moore Roger E
|$1,295,500
|19 Wynstone
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Dorros Eben Tal; Dorros Elizabeth
|Palet Lisa Andrea; Williams Ernest B IV
|$1,279,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|11/6
|William G Parrillo Revocable Trust
|Revelette Mason
|$1,275,000
|3714 Princeton
|Nashville
|37205
|11/12
|Neal Judith A
|Maher Dianna L; Soper Paul F
|$1,275,000
|4503 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Dilfer Cassandra; Dilfer Trent
|Cmrtr Holdings LLC
|$1,259,900
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/12
|Oliver David; Oliver Kelly
|Coomes Revocable Trust
|$1,250,000
|2020 10th
|Nashville
|37204
|11/10
|Toops Casey Allen; Toops Jenna Leigh
|Magness Group Inc
|$1,239,900
|1518 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|11/25
|Robinson Stephen M
|Gourley Jeremy; Lee Carla
|$1,230,000
|3404 Love
|Nashville
|37212
|11/6
|Birch Adolpho A III
|Geromes Ariana Beck; Geromes Marcus
|$1,200,000
|2307 Valley Brook
|Nashville
|37215
|11/12
|Johnston Kristin Noel; Johnston Walter Lee
|Kaminski Dorothy Jean; Kaminski Michael J
|$1,200,000
|1080 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|11/17
|Elliott Clint
|D&M Dev LLC
|$1,200,000
|3724 Cedarwood
|Nashville
|37216
|11/4
|3724 Cedarwood Drive Trust
|Craven Karen S
|$1,200,000
|4049 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|11/17
|Bailey Bradford O; Bailey Morgan H
|Dishman Elizabeth; Dishman Elizabeth S; Andrews Stephen; Andrews Stephen B
|$1,190,000
|3607 Bellwood
|Nashville
|37205
|11/23
|Creson Caroline; Creson Gibeault
|Levin Jesse L; Levin Jessica; Santeiu Jason; Santeiu Jason T
|$1,180,000
|169 Charleston
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Wentworth Betty F
|Chapman Will; Ehrenfield David; Nicodemus Katharine
|$1,164,000
|1212 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Hargis Matthew; Shroff Divya
|Gleaves John; Siragusa Tif
|$1,155,000
|3411B Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|Trainor Julie
|Benham Holdco LLC; Behnam Holdco LLC
|$1,140,000
|1312 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|11/24
|Reeser Amanda Auline; Reeser Jonathon
|K&D Werks LLC
|$1,130,000
|204 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|11/18
|Kimbrell Terah S
|Terry S Kimbrell Irrev Trust
|$1,125,200
|4231 Kirtland
|Nashville
|37215
|11/12
|Courtney Elizabeth S; Courtney Richard G
|KMC Prop LLC
|$1,125,000
|1020 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/9
|Padmanabhan Rohit; Snyder Elizabeth; Snyder Elizabeth Joan
|Combs Hosp Inc
|$1,124,900
|101 Clydelan
|Nashville
|37205
|11/13
|101 Clydelan LLC
|Warner Robert Herman Estate
|$1,101,000
|4357 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|11/12
|Shannon Joellyn; Shannon Michael
|Small Rhonda Z
|$1,100,000
|2710 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|11/16
|Murrie Eden J; Murrie Jon W
|Montgomery Kevin D; Topie Louise
|$1,095,000
|1615 Observatory
|Nashville
|37215
|11/24
|Johnson Andrew S; Johnson Melissa A
|Katz Matthew Samuel Joseph; Katz Elizabeth Bedford
|$1,090,000
|3914 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|Freeman Allison; Freeman Scott
|$1,087,000
|935 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|11/17
|Batman927 LLC
|D&M Development LLC
|$1,075,000
|124 Allendale
|Nashville
|37205
|11/3
|Coster Joshua J
|Mitchell Laura; Supernaw Abigail Floyd; Supernaw Phillip
|$1,075,000
|3335 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|11/10
|Jackson Didi; Jackson Major
|Garcia-Benton Family Revocable Living Trust
|$1,065,000
|841A Battlefield
|Nashville
|37204
|11/25
|Bethel Marcus C; Long Mona
|Scruggs Homes GP
|$1,049,900
|841B Battlefield
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|Dmeza Stephanie Renee
|Scruggs Homes GP
|$1,049,900
|4709 Wyoming
|Nashville
|37209
|11/30
|MacDonell Courtney Eileen; MacDonell Steven Douglas
|Kingrey Shira; Rojakovick Jessica; Rojakovick Travis
|$1,025,000
|1136 Safety Harbor
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/20
|Ledford Cindy J; Ledford Richard Bryan
|Franklin Christy; Franklin Michael B
|$1,015,000
|4003B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|11/20
|King John T
|Patel Dharmesh; Patel Pareshkumar; Patel Praveen; Patel Paresh
|$999,000
|4007 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|11/6
|Bouchner Richard; Fahey Elizabeth
|Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Pareshkumar; Patel Praveen
|$999,000
|933 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|11/20
|Flowers Jerry; Flowers Maranda
|Kline Benjamin; Kline Elisa
|$999,000
|6601 Ellesmere
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Baker Christopher Dale; Baker Martha H
|Courain Katherine A; Courain Robert C III
|$995,000
|952 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|11/6
|Ong Hann-Huei Henry; Zhao Sophie Ruoxi
|Mickey & Janice Harlow Trust
|$995,000
|937 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37204
|11/19
|Bates Andrew Botte; Bates Samantha Ann
|Atamian Hilary Heath; Atamian Joseph
|$995,000
|2133 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Fusco Elaine Curtis
|Bishop Sarah K; Bishop Gary N Jr
|$989,900
|909 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|11/16
|Dillard Charles R; Dillard Jennifer E
|Michael Anthony Tempora Jr & Linda Teresa Everk TN Comm Prop Trust
|$980,000
|909 Albert
|Nashville
|37204
|11/16
|Berklacich Kaitlin; Berklacich Nicholas
|Garside Leslie; Wilkerson Leslie M; Wilkerson Troy R
|$980,000
|4008 Outer
|Nashville
|37204
|11/9
|Porter Alex J; Porter Jaime Gilbert
|Tompkins Destin M; Tompkins Kristen C
|$979,900
|1951 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|11/24
|McDonald Brittany N; Reele Kyle R
|Volunteer Builders LLC
|$979,000
|613 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Gloss Melanie; Ruchotzke Joshua
|Burns Trust
|$975,000
|3716 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|11/13
|Baker Sara; Baker Galt M
|McCarty Dale W; McCarty Joleen M
|$975,000
|1101 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Littlejohn Angus III
|Scott G Casey Revocable Living Trust
|$975,000
|1807 Capers
|Nashville
|37212
|11/5
|Wuerth Ingrid
|Drolet Brian C; Maclin Margaret V
|$966,000
|105 Bellebrook
|Nashville
|37205
|11/6
|Rolfe Cathryn J; Rolfe William V
|Barry B Gibbs Exempt Family Trust
|$960,000
|4604 Mountain View
|Nashville
|37215
|11/6
|Sutter Jacqueline
|Dbv1002 LLC
|$960,000
|4530 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Eljack Custom Homes LLC
|Williamson Courtney M; Williamson Marshall Hailey II
|$959,000
|1201 Holly
|Nashville
|37206
|11/24
|Sullivan Ryan Michael; Sullivan Shannon Leigh
|Non-Zero-Sum Holdings LLC
|$950,000
|3622 Brush Hill
|Nashville
|37216
|11/5
|Busbee Family Trust
|3622 Brush Hill Road Trust; Cheek Jamie Trustee
|$950,000
|4103 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Harris Kathy
|Build Nashville Dbh LLC
|$949,900
|6408 Edinburgh
|Nashville
|37221
|11/10
|Bowler Denise K; Bowler Jason K
|Callahan Diane J
|$939,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/18
|Grainger Morgan
|505 Property LLC
|$930,000
|1011 Graybar
|Nashville
|37204
|11/12
|Solomon Bryan B; Solomon Hilary D
|May Amy Cisternino; May Stephen P
|$920,000
|3736 Whitland
|Nashville
|37205
|11/17
|Fab Associates LLC
|Burton Fletcher Martin; Burton Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$920,000
|1621 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|11/5
|Santora Beata; Santora Frank
|Lonow Daniel Joseph; Lonow Laura; Campbell Laura Christine
|$918,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/5
|Werder Christopher James
|Evans Bridgitt B; Evans Bruce R
|$915,000
|2318 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|11/20
|Oneill Craig; Sautter Melissa
|Christopher W Vietor Revocable Trust
|$905,500
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/17
|Bean Joe; Bean Stacy
|Maddox Dana; Maddox Mike
|$900,000
|1807 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|11/12
|Hauck Christie; Hauck Melissa
|Andrews Robin E
|$900,000
|2207 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|11/6
|Garrett Paul D; Lane Donna G
|Humphrey Amber; Humphrey Jared
|$888,000
|1409 Sumner
|Nashville
|37206
|11/9
|Irwin Jeaninne M
|Element Ventures LLC
|$882,500
|839 Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|11/23
|Joslin Robert; Joslin Vicki
|Henry Derrick Lamar Jr
|$875,000
|1441 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|11/4
|Bah Revocable Trust
|WI Trust
|$875,000
|4003B Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|11/24
|Fetter Matthew L
|Rhinobird Holding Gp
|$865,000
|2207 11th
|Nashville
|37204
|11/6
|Martin Cary P; Martin Julia L
|Landers Debra E; Landers John W
|$865,000
|700 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/23
|NASG Realty LLC
|Wieck Edith C; Wieck Joseph A
|$860,000
|2052 Timberwood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/13
|Cohn Christina McCoy
|Stepniewski Dale S; Stepniewski Heather J
|$860,000
|2327 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Jason & Melissa Jodway Rev Trust Agmt
|Hermon Nancy W Estate
|$850,000
|4510 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|11/19
|Madan Lauren Gennett; Madan Vikaas
|Pryor Michael Paul
|$850,000
|413 Powder Mill
|Nashville
|37205
|11/13
|Scott Leland Clark
|Lose Betti D
|$850,000
|4003A Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|11/25
|Coury Leah A; Fox James B
|Rhinobird Holding Gp
|$849,999
|3718 Park
|Nashville
|37209
|11/16
|Winston Robert Adam
|Cadence Const LLC
|$849,900
|4707 Franklin
|Nashville
|37220
|11/19
|McNamara Vicki
|Griffith Florence Estate
|$830,000
|2020 Baker
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|11/5
|Beazley-Sullivan Virginia Kate; Sullivan Daniel Tyler
|Neely Felix J; Neely Nancy P
|$830,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|11/25
|Cashman Donald Jr; Cashman Shannon Lynn
|Rudy at City Heights LLC
|$830,000
|224 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|11/6
|Katz Jerome S; Lockhart Victoria
|Smith Becky A; Smith William H III
|$825,000
|1016B Grove
|Nashville
|37203
|11/6
|1016B West Grove Ave Trust
|Fishback Gary Dewayne
|$819,000
|500 Wilson
|Nashville
|37205
|11/3
|Aughtman Sarah
|Anderson Michael; Pettibon Laura
|$800,000
|213 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37205
|11/19
|Bourland Tilden Cole; Marchetti Margaret
|McClure Janet E; McClure Samuel F
|$800,000
|913 Waldkirch
|Nashville
|37204
|11/5
|Thomas John Harrison; Thomas Victoria Raye
|Miller Allison P; Miller Zachary D
|$800,000
|3104 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|11/30
|Edrm LLC
|Asamani Jane; Baugh Dainia
|$800,000
|3926 Cross Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|11/3
|Robinson Thomas D
|Ford Andrew B; Ford Suzanne; Ford Tabitha
|$800,000
|13 Jones
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/4
|Music City Classics Inc
|Erdelyan Belinda L
|$800,000
|422 Prestwick
|Nashville
|37205
|11/18
|Piper Daniel Pepper; Piper Stacy
|Greene Kathryn A
|$798,165
|4408 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|11/19
|Debell Diane S; Debell Stephen C
|Jones Shirley P
|$795,000
|2014 Overhill
|Nashville
|37215
|11/6
|Babus Trust
|Byun Mark Daechul; Kim Myung; Byun Daechul Mark
|$789,990
|8692 Haselton
|Nashville
|37221
|11/18
|Roach Cheryl; Roach Randy
|Allen Sheree Haselton
|$789,900
|5403 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|11/12
|Cumberland Creative LLC
|Centennial Part V LLC
|$787,500
|82 Victoria
|Nashville
|37205
|11/5
|Ball Jamison Tate; Heavener Jessica Brook
|Bradley Elise; Bradley Scott; Gleaves John
|$785,000
|608 16th
|Nashville
|37206
|11/9
|Cochrun Roland Xavier
|Mutter Joseph; Mutter Kelli; Mitchell Laura
|$785,000
|721 Darden
|Nashville
|37205
|11/24
|Glasser Brian; Glasser Susan
|Clifton T Morris Jr & Eleanor Z Morris Family Trust
|$775,000
|3328 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|11/30
|Wellington Oliver; Wellington Priva Ollapally; Wellington Priya Ollapally
|Gerstle Jeri Leigh; Gerstle Nicholas Randolph; Rice Jeri Leigh
|$775,000
|3209 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|11/3
|Quillin Christine
|Jackson Lynda M; Spillane Lynda M
|$775,000
|128 Kenner
|Nashville
|37205
|11/23
|London Kimberly L; White Frederick W
|Hauck Christie; Hauck Melissa
|$775,000
|1709 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|11/30
|1709 Eastland LLC
|Davis Elaine Ramel; Davis Richard Stanley
|$770,000
|615 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|11/20
|Hillard Deborah Roberts; Reich Adolph Philip II
|Cheek J D Pickslay Jr
|$767,500
|4307 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|11/30
|Lawrenz Joshua
|Bolton Keith A; Hardison R W
|$767,500
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|11/9
|Jones Bonita Riddle; Jones Mark Christopher
|Turner April H; Turner Matthew G
|$765,500
|2139 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|11/4
|Alateeqi Nabeel; Satkowiak Andrew
|Horrocks Kim; Horrocks Lee
|$760,000
|1710 Natchez
|Nashville
|37212
|11/20
|Dyer Calvin Robinson; Siegel Jane Meredith
|Benson Clayne; Benson Jodi M
|$760,000
|3712 Hobbs
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Dalton Donna Cardin
|McConnell Cynthia
|$750,000
|4527 Wayland
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|Helm Jonathan Webb
|Young Martha J
|$750,000
|502 Windsor Park
|Nashville
|37205
|11/10
|Tolan Melissa
|Mettler Lily
|$745,000
|1509 Dresden
|Nashville
|37215
|11/9
|Dulin Matthew John; Dulin Tara Lynn
|Fite Margaret E; Fite Michael D
|$745,000
|521 Stonegate
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/4
|Kirchner Cynthia; Kirchner Laurence
|Armour Jenny; Loyd Willoughby
|$735,000
|515 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Axis 910 LLC
|RSD 27th Avenue LLC
|$730,288
|4414 Forsythe
|Nashville
|37205
|11/23
|4414 Forsythe Place Trust
|Tate Clayton B; Tate Hannah J
|$730,000
|515 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Balite-Panelo Fetlework; Panelo Arnel H
|RSD 27th Ave LLC
|$725,060
|16 Redbud
|Nashville
|37215
|11/12
|Smith Becky Anne; Smith William H III
|Annastas Thomas George Sr Estate
|$725,000
|1104 Grove
|Nashville
|37203
|11/12
|Bobcat Real Estate Ventures LLC
|999 Cooper LLC; West Grove Prop LLC
|$720,000
|6025 Robert E Lee
|Nashville
|37215
|11/20
|Garland Dev LLC
|Bourland Tilden Cole; Marchetti Mary Margaret
|$705,000
|515 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/23
|Axis910 LLC
|RSD 27th Ave LLC
|$704,095
|1710 15th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/25
|Dega Erjon
|Bain Amber Neely
|$700,000
|120 Tyne
|Nashville
|37205
|11/13
|Cross Bonnie Brockman; Cross Trevor Layne
|Killebrew Katherine V; Killebrew George W
|$700,000
|1104 Grove
|Nashville
|37203
|11/12
|Charles K Foster Real Estate Holdings LLC
|999 Cooper LLC; West Grove Prop LLC
|$700,000