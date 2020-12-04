Rev. Al Sharpton to lecture at Tennessee State University

VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton will be a distinguished guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester, the school announced Monday.

The veteran civil rights leader will teach political science grounded in social justice. His appointment will give students at the historically Black university in Nashville an opportunity to learn about the subject from someone who has been intimately involved in the social justice movement for decades, TSU President Glenda Glover said in a news release.

"His presence means our students will be able to engage with a piece of history at a time when his insight is more relevant than ever before," Glover said.

Sharpton is the founder and president of the civil rights organization National Action Network and serves as the host of PoliticsNation on MSNBC. He gave the keynote address at the university's 2019 graduate commencement ceremony, where he was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his body of work and societal impact.