Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

Rev. Al Sharpton to lecture at Tennessee State University

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton will be a distinguished guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester, the school announced Monday.

The veteran civil rights leader will teach political science grounded in social justice. His appointment will give students at the historically Black university in Nashville an opportunity to learn about the subject from someone who has been intimately involved in the social justice movement for decades, TSU President Glenda Glover said in a news release.

"His presence means our students will be able to engage with a piece of history at a time when his insight is more relevant than ever before," Glover said.

Sharpton is the founder and president of the civil rights organization National Action Network and serves as the host of PoliticsNation on MSNBC. He gave the keynote address at the university's 2019 graduate commencement ceremony, where he was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his body of work and societal impact.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0