3rd commissioner resigns from Lee's administration

VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Monday that the head of Tennessee's Department of Veterans Services has resigned, as well as the agency's top deputy.

Lee's office says the resignation of former Commissioner Courtney Rogers and Deputy Commissioner Tilman Goins is effective immediately.

Lee's office did not provide any further information surrounding why or when the resignations had been submitted. Instead, a news release said Rogers was returning to the private sector.

Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker, who was previously the deputy adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, will serve as the department's interim commissioner.

"Gen. Baker is a committed public servant and I thank him for his willingness to lead the Department of Veterans Services during this critical time for our state," Lee said in a statement.

This is the third resignation inside Lee's administration in the past few months.

Former Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda announced he was leaving the department in October following an investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct by one of his department's employees. Meanwhile, former Human Services Commissioner Danielle Barnes also left Lee's administration in late October.