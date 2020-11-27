Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

Stock indexes shake off a weak start, end mostly higher

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day.

The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late Tuesday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion.

The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery.

Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices ended higher.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0