VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020
Stock indexes shake off a weak start, end mostly higher
Updated 3:13PM
Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day.
The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late Tuesday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion.
The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery.
Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices ended higher.