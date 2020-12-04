VOL. 44 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 4, 2020

Rutherford Chamber Orientation. An opportunity to “pitch your business” with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Robertson County Republican Party

Christmas gathering, wear your festive holiday attire. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd, Springfield. 8:30-10 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

Gallatin Leads Exchange

Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Blvd. 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000

Chamber Chat

Virtual meeting designed to inform and support members. 1-2 p.m. free event, but registration is required. Information

YP Nashville: Cocktails and Politics

Virtually join YP Nashville for Drinks and Dialogue, Cocktails and Politics. Lou Na at Grand Hyatt Nashville will lead a cocktail class for “The Homestead” to include a brief history of George Dickle. Jennifer Carlat, chief policy officer, at the Nashville Chamber will discuss policy. Your ticket includes admission and appetizer at the Grand Hyatt for a future visit. Register to attend this webinar.4:30-5:30 p.m. Login information will be sent day before event. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

Gallatin Christmas Parade

Starts at Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, then turns down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. The parade can be viewed anywhere along the route. Noon-2 p.m. Starting at 10:45 a.m., Gallatin’s own Danny McCorkle will be performing holiday music from the balcony of the Gallatin Public Library. H.D. Wheeler of ServPro Industries and Cathy Martindale, co-host of “Racing Country,” will serve as masters of ceremony. Information: 615 452-4000.

Christmas in the Park

Join friends and neighbors under the pavilion at Pegram Park for a roaring fire, hot cocoa, chili, music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 4:30-8 p.m. Pegram City Park, Thompson Road. Free. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 14

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Tennessee Education Update with speaker, Dr. Penny Schwinn. First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline is always at Noon on the Friday before the luncheon. Fee: for Chamber Members is $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Please note: a virtual option of this meeting is available. Information and registration

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

Gallatin Morning LEADS Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Gallatin American Legion, 1140 S. Water Avenue. Information: 615-452-4000

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 8:00 to 9:00 a. m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information: 615 452-4000

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

2020 Chamber Education Report

Topic: The Challenges and Opportunities Presented by Covid-19. 9-10 a.m. This is a member-only event and you must pre-register. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

East Nashville Art Crawl

This event will showcase local artists and galleries in a 32,000-square-foot facility. Guests can expect food trucks, beer and hard seltzers for sale, and plenty of space for social distancing. The Market Place, 400 Division. 5-9 p.m. Fee: free. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Wreaths Across America

A local remembrance ceremony to respect and honor every American veteran who died serving our country. 11 a.m.-noon. Gallatin City Cemetery, 250 Cemetery Ave. Donations needed. Information: 615 451-5961