Mazda Toyota resumes hiring for production in Huntsville

VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville is gearing up for a massive round of hiring for production workers.

The company announced in a news release that it will resume hiring production line employees on Dec. 7. The company is holding a Facebook live event Thursday for people to learn more about the positions. The event begins at 3:30 pm Thursday at www.facebook.com/aidtedu.

Job applicants may submit their application beginning Dec. 7 at MazdaToyota.com.

The plant is expected to eventually employ about 4,000 people.

The pay for production workers starts at $17-an-hour and will increase to $23-an-hour plus a shift premium.

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda in 2018 that they were building a joint-venture auto plant in Alabama. Production is expected to begin next year.