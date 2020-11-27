Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

Columbus scores twice in OT to defeat Nashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.

Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville's shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz's deft lead pass.

