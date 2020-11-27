Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

Auto parts maker plans expansion in Tennessee with 260 jobs

Updated 6:33AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Spanish auto parts manufacturer is investing $94.7 million in an expansion of its Tennessee operations that is expected to create 260 new jobs over five years.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the project that will expand two plants marks Gestamp's third expansion in the past 10 years in Chattanooga.

Gestamp provides structural metal stampings and welded assemblies to automotive original equipment manufacturers. The company has more than 100 plants worldwide.

The expansion in both plants in Chattanooga will add capacity due to new electric vehicle production, in addition to other improvements.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0