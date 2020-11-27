Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

Stocks mostly fall, even as tech gains push Nasdaq to record

The Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, even as gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to its first record high close since September.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, but it's still holding on to a gain of 11% for the month. Industrial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased below 30,000, a day after passing that milestone for the first time.

Treasury yields were mixed and energy prices closed broadly higher.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will be open for half a day on Friday.

