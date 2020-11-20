Dow 30,000: Other times the Dow has crossed milestones

VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday. Here are other times the Dow first closed above 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: November 14, 1972

2,000: January 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: February 23, 1995

5,000: November 21, 1995

6,000: October 14, 1996

7,000: February 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: March 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: October 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: November 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: December 23, 2014

19,000: November 22, 2016

20,000: January. 25, 2017

21,000: March 1, 2017

22,000: August 2, 2017

23,000: October 18, 2017

24,000: November 30, 2017

25,000: January 4, 2018

26,000: January 17, 2018

27,000: July 11, 2019

28,000: November 15, 2019

29,000: January 15, 2020

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet