VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

Small Business Saturday. Support local business and start your holiday shopping while enjoying many opportunities to help the local economy. Small Business Saturday enables shoppers to enjoy discounts and specials all day at various locations.

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

Intro Nashville (Virtual Event)

This Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce event is an opportunity to become more engaged and connected to the community. This multiday virtual program will enable participants to learn what makes the region unique. Topics will include Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Opening reception featuring Karl Dean, former Nashville Mayor. 4:30-5:30. Members-only event, registration required. Information and schedule

Cheatham County Democratic Party Virtual Meeting

A virtual meeting to discuss events within the county, state and nation. 6-8 p.m. Dial-in number (US): (551) 241-6987. International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/cheathamdems. Online meeting ID: cheathamdems Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/cheathamdems For additional assistance connecting to the meeting text ‘Call Me’ to the Dial-In number above and you will be called into the conference. Message and data rates may apply. Information: CheathamDems@gmail.com

Lipscomb University Lighting of the Green

Lipscomb University and special host Amy Grant kick off the holiday season with virtual Lighting of the Green. The theme for the 16th annual event is Home for the Holidays. The event will feature performances by Grant from her home along with special guest artists and choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University. The event is free. 7 p.m. The program will air live at www.lipscomb.edu/LOTG.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first & third Wednesday of every month, 8-9 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information: 615 452-4000

Virtual Members Connect Leads Exchange

A casual Williamson Chamber networking opportunity to develop and further member relationships. Free, registration required. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Downtown Connect: Spotlight on Affordable Housing

Downtown Nashville’s population has grown 122% since 2012, adding more than 7,600 residents. Affordable and workforce housing comprise 5% of the rental market. Join meeting for a discussion on affordable housing. 10-11 a.m. Information

Tennessee Local Food Summit

Jeff Poppen, the Barefoot Farmer, and Jim Embry, the slow food movement ambassador and the Sustainable Community’s Network, will recap and discuss where we go from here. This year’s virtual food summit series has been free to all who register and has brought farmers, gardeners and the foodservice industry together with national experts, policymakers and local institutions to learn and discuss ideas to strengthen our local and regional food system. 7 p.m. Information and registration