Yes, work 2020 stinks but we still can be thankful

VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

This week, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Normally, it’s an opportunity to gather together with loved ones, eat way too much good food and watch a little football.

It’s typically an opportunity to express gratitude for our good fortune. This year, it’s a little different. The pandemic and 2020 have created a challenging environment that leaves some wondering what we are thankful for, and others realizing just how lucky we are.

Whatever side you fall on this year, I encourage you to allow Thanksgiving to inspire your job search. Just because we are going through a difficult time does not mean there are not opportunities to be had.

Find yours, and help those around you who are struggling to find theirs.

Be Grateful: Focus on the positive things about your current job. Perhaps you like your boss, your team, or that you’re able to work remotely. Even in negative situation, there are usually a few things to be thankful for. Move your attention to those items.

Reconnect: Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday season. Take the opportunity to reconnect with friends, co-workers, and loved ones you haven’t seen in a while – by phone, email or video. Not only is it good for your soul, it’s good for your network. When you’re looking for a job, it’s critical that you keep your network up to date.

Reflect: Holidays are a great time to think back about the past year, and to make plans for the future. What went well? What would you do differently? Write these things down, along with goals for next year. When would you like to find a new job? What are the attributes you’d prefer in your next job?

Help Others: Networking is a big part of finding a job. When we’re in the middle of our own search, we forget about those around us. Take the time to help those in your life who are also looking. In return, they will help you.

Relax: Looking for a job can be a long, stressful process. Don’t forget to take a little time for yourself. It will help you to keep moving forward in your search when you return to work.

Give Thanks: Take the time to thank those in your life who help you every day. Whether it’s a friend, co-worker or supervisor, take the time to wish them a happy Thanksgiving – and thank them for the impact they make on your life. You might even consider giving thanks in the form of a written recommendation on LinkedIn.

Stay Positive: The holiday season can be a tough one if you’re looking for a job. It is a time of increased financial responsibilities and decreased opportunities. But, staying positive will help to draw good people to you. It will help to lay the foundation for your job search, so they will think of you when they’re hiring. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.