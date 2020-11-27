MP&F promotes five to senior leadership roles

VOL. 44 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 27, 2020

MP&F Strategic Communications has promoted five members of its senior leadership team.

Account supervisor to senior account supervisor:

• Stacy Alcala joined MP&F in 2007. Her areas of expertise are crisis communications, event planning, community outreach, media relations and marketing materials development. She leads MP&F’s work within the senior living industry.

• Leigh Lindsey, APR, has nearly 15 years of agency experience and leads several of MP&F’s longest-standing client teams. Her specialties include internal and crisis communications, media relations and corporate social responsibility. She will serve as president of the Public Relations Society of America’s Nashville chapter in 2021.

• Eric Tieles joined MP&F in 2009. He works with clients in the education, health care and information technology industries. His specialties are branding, content development, advertising and digital communications.

Senior account executive to account supervisor:

• Amanda Reinbold has been a member of MP&F’s team since 2010. She has worked with clients from a variety of industries, and her specialties include grassroots and legislative campaigns, marketing materials development, digital media, event support and media relations.

• Lisa Swinson joined MP&F in 2017 after serving as an account director at a Washington, D.C.-based digital strategy firm. She specializes in digital advertising strategy and analytics, leading advertising programs for some of the agency’s largest accounts.

Poole joins Bone McAllester Norton

Quan Poole has joined Bone McAllester Norton PLLC as its newest attorney. He brings with him seven years of legal experience in land use, economic development and public health.

At Bone McAllester Norton, Poole will leverage his litigation experience and focus on land use and zoning alongside Doug Sloan, advising clients on building permits and land subdivision, and assuring zoning legislation compliance with local, state and federal law.

Poole previously served as an assistant attorney with the Land Use and Economic Development team for Metro Nashville and Davidson County. During his time with Metro, Poole advised the Planning Department, Board of Zoning Appeals and Metro Public Health Department, among other departments. He also advised the Metro Codes Department on short-term rental property regulations and handled their enforcement in Environmental Court.

Before working for Metro, Poole was an assistant public defender for Shelby County Government.

Poole, a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and Arkansas State University, is a member of the Nashville Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and the Napier-Looby Bar Association and is a graduate of the Young Leaders Council. He participated in the Nashville Bar Foundation’s Leadership Forum in 2019, the Gideon’s Promise Fellowship and the New Memphis Institute Embark Fellowship. He also served as a Memphis Grizzlies Scholars’ mentor in 2017.

He also officiates high school football and is a member of the Middle Tennessee Football Officials Association.

MNAA’s Holton is Engineer of the Year

Traci Holton, assistant vice president for development and engineering at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, has been named 2020 Government Engineer of the Year by the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers’ Nashville Chapter.

Holton is a member of the MNAA senior leadership team, which oversees the Airport Authority’s Development and Engineering division. Her role includes overseeing design and construction of Nashville International Airport’s $1.4 billion expansion and renovation program – BNA Vision – and the $50 million annual capital program for both Nashville International and John C. Tune Airports.

She has 23 years of experience as a licensed professional engineer, including 17 years of service at MNAA. Before joining MNAA, she worked as a transportation engineer for a local consulting firm, where she designed and managed roadway projects throughout Tennessee. She also has experience in bridge design and site development.

Holton is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Tennessee Section; American Society of Civil Engineers, Tennessee Section, Nashville Branch; and a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives. She earned a degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University and a master’s in engineering management from Lipscomb University.

Southwestern promotes Acevedo to VP, operations

Christa Acevedo is taking on the role of vice president of operations for Southwestern Family of Companies, overseeing development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems to meet the current and future needs of the companies. Acevedo also will continue in her role as director of operations with Southwestern Consulting.

Acevedo joined Southwestern Consulting in 2013 and worked her way up to director of operations and recruiting, as well as being named senior partner in 2018. Before joining Southwestern Consulting, Acevedo led a large women’s ministry based in New York City and held executive support roles in the financial services industry.

Christian named director at Thomas Nelson Bible

Thomas Nelson recently named Clark Christian marketing director for the Thomas Nelson Bible group.

Christian brings more than 16 years of publishing and marketing experience, most recently working in product marketing for health care education company, PESI, where he managed the launch of over 20 educational products, which included tailored marketing campaigns for both print and digital. He has also served in full-time and freelance capacities as a writer and editor for R.H. Boyd.

Christian holds a degree in communication and media studies from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s in theology from Lipscomb University.

As the marketing director for the Bible group, Christian will manage the marketing for the King James Version Study Bible, New King James Version Study Bible, as well as text and reference Bibles in Thomas Nelson’s three primary translations.

Helms named VP of HarperCollins Christian

HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus have named Jerri Helm’s vice president of digital marketing and analytics.

Helms has led digital marketing efforts in various roles for HCCP for more than 12 years. In 2013, she was named the senior director of digital marketing for the Thomas Nelson and Zondervan Bibles groups, where she managed an email list of more than 2 million consumers, developed an engaged Facebook group of 100,000-plus and implemented analytics, advertising and metadata optimization strategies.

In 2018 she was chosen to lead the newly formed marketing operations team, which acts as a centralized marketing consulting group for teams across HCCP and HCF.

Helms also sits on the SEO Global Counsel for HarperCollins’ parent company, NewsCorp.

As vice president, of digital marketing and analytics, Helms will continue to lead the marketing operations team while also assuming responsibility for the corporate analytics team, which formulates data for publishing teams to help them sign, publish and market the best possible products based on market research.