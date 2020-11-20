UT's Barnes, players, staff test positive for COVID-19

VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Tennessee has paused activities in the men’s basketball program with head coach Rick Barnes among staff, players and other personnel that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Barnes, 66, has entered isolation protocol and the program is following SEC, local and university health guidelines.

A release from the school said the positives were detected Sunday during routine surveillance testing conducted three times a week per NCAA and SEC guidelines. The program will be retested Monday.

The No. 12 Volunteers were scheduled to open against Charlotte on Wednesday before facing VCU on Friday in the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville. The school will update the status of those games on Tuesday.