The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Updated 11:59AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee state lawmaker who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Republican Rep. Mike Carter posted Thursday on Twitter that doctors discovered the cancer during a recent trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he has begun treatment.

The 67-year-old from Ooltewah said he has been dealing with lingering symptoms after his COVID-19 hospital stay, saying doctors now believe many of those resulted from the cancer.

"Because I was in good health prior to contracting Covid-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn't have found the cancer otherwise, so even that was a blessing in disguise," Carter wrote. "My doctors tell me I should be able to do everything I'd been doing before and I intend to continue serving in the legislature."

Social media responses poured in from fellow elected officials and others offering prayers after Carter's announcement.

