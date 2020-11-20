Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Romney slams Trump efforts as 'undemocratic'

Updated 5:15AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican senators are criticizing President Donald Trump and his team for their efforts to pressure state and local election officials to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victories in several closely contested states.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of Trump's most vocal GOP critics, tweeted Thursday, "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."

Romney accused Trump on resorting to "overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., went after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who held a press conference Thursday presenting a list of far-fetched, thoroughly debunked claims on the 2020 election.

Sasse tweeted: "Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets."

