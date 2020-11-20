Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Senate GOP reelects legislative leadership team

Updated 5:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Senate Republicans unanimously voted on Thursday to renominate Senate Speaker Randy McNally to a third term in the top legislative leadership position.

The 27-member Republican caucus also voted to have Sen. Jack Johnson, of Franklin, return as majority leader and Sen. Ken Yager, of Kingston, as the GOP caucus chairman.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ferrell Haile, of Gallatin, was elected as treasurer; Sen. Dawn White, of Murfreesboro, as secretary; and Sen. Shane Reeves, of Murfreesboro, as chaplain.

"An effective team not only has to have the right players, but those players' talents also need to be deployed effectively," McNally said in a statement. "Our Senate team is an effective team. I am humbled once again to have been chosen to help lead this great group of leaders."

The House GOP, which also has a supermajority control, will hold their legislative leadership election next week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0