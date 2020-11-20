WHO: Slight slowing of virus cases in Europe

VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe director says there is a "small signal" the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases in the region is slowing.

There were 1.8 million coronavirus cases last week, a slight dip from more than 2 million cases the previous week.

Dr. Hans Kluge says, "we should all see light at the end of the tunnel, but it will be six tough months."

Kluge says people could avoid stricter outbreak control measures if they were more willing to adhere to recommended measures.

"If mask wearing reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed," he said. "But with the current 60% or lower mask use, it is hard to avoid lockdowns."

Kluge warned countries that release lockdowns too quickly without other measures in place could lead the coronavirus to rebound. He called for a tiered system that would spell out clear measures depending on transmission in the community.