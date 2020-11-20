Airport Authority CFO named finance ‘Trailblazer’

VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Marge Basrai, chief financial officer of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, has been selected as one of The Bond Buyer’s “2020 Trailblazing Women in Finance” for her commitment to public finance and contributions made to the public sector. She is one of six public sector finance professionals recognized nationwide for the award.

The Bond Buyer provides news, analysis and data for the entire municipal finance community through its website, e-newsletters and alerts, and a daily print edition.

Basrai, CPA, CGMA, CM, is a key member of the MNAA executive leadership team and is responsible for planning, organizing and directing the multifaceted financial and fiscal management functions of both Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.

Areas of responsibility include financial planning and analysis, budgeting and accounting, financial investment, debt management, grant financial administration, purchasing, and oversight of rates and charges. Other responsibilities include overseeing the implementation of improved systems, methods and procedures related to MNAA’s financial matters.

Basrai has 20 years of accounting and financial management service in the aviation industry. Previously, she served as vice president and controller for Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Willow Run Airport and its airport hotel.

She is a certified public accountant, charted global management accountant and a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives. Basrai holds a degree in accounting and MBA from Michigan State University.

Wilson Bank & Trust adds Varallo to board

Wilson Bank & Trust has welcomed public relations executive Deborah Varallo, founder of Varallo Public Relations, to its board of directors. She is the bank’s first board member based in Nashville.

Varallo has been recognized as a YWCA of Middle Tennessee “Woman of Achievement.” She also has held chair positions with Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Nashville and the Center for Nonprofit Management. She serves on the boards of Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Nashville State Community College Foundation, Project C.U.R.E., Catholic Business League and International Women’s Forum-Tennessee Chapter. Past boards include Rotary Club of Nashville, The Women’s Fund, Catholic Charities of TN, YWCA of Middle Tennessee, and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. She also volunteers with Leadership Music, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association and many more nonprofits.

Lee selects Bivacca for Council on Aging

Healthcare Management Partners, LLC Managing Director Don Bivacca has been appointed to the board of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability by Governor Bill Lee and has been named Tennessee State President of the American Association of Retired Persons.

Bivacca will join the TCAD board in coordinating and leveraging resources and developing programs that support comprehensive and coordinated community-based systems and protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.

As state president of Tennessee AARP, Bivacca will lead the AARP Tennessee executive council and oversee its work with the national AARP staff to determine priorities and develop programs that impact Tennessee’s senior population.

Bivacca leads HMP’s Senior Solutions division, which manages senior care facilities with a focus on senior housing including assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. In partnership with Pathway Health, HMP Senior Solutions provides senior care providers with comprehensive support including managing financial reporting and auditing, asset management and implementing processes to ensure regulatory compliance.

Tennessee Nurses Assn. selects new officers

The Tennessee Nurses Association, which represents the interests of the state’s 115,000 registered nurses, elected seven officers to its board of directors at its annual conference in October.

The board oversees nearly 4,000 members while working with TNA’s executive director and staff in promoting initiatives that advocate for the practice of nursing across the state, advance nurse leaders and improve health and health care for all Tennesseans.

The new officers include:

• President-elect: Julie Hamm, BSN, MSN, ACNP-BC, Hermitage

• Vice president: Heather Jackson, Ph.D., APRN, FNP-BC, Franklin

• Treasurer: Nancy Stevens, RN, Chattanooga

• Director of membership: Chisa Huffman, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN-BC, Maryville

• Director of education: Kerry Copeland, MSN, RN, CNRN, CRRN, NPD-BC, Lebanon

• Nominating committee: Kimberly Kennel, RN, Collierville

• Nominating committee: Hillary Sexton, RN, Murfreesboro