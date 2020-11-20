VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

Christmas Done Bright Parade

Springfield Christmas parade begins at 10th & Main and continues on to Springfield Middle School. 6-7 p.m. Information: 615-384-3800

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition is comprised of diverse members ranging from businesses to nonprofit, civic organizations, local government, school systems, clergy, youth and many other sectors of our community. Anyone is welcome to meetings and to join. 6-7 p.m. The David McCullough Community Room, 334 Frey Street. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

Pegram Town Hall Meeting

The Town of Pegram is led by a mayor and board of aldermen. Meetings are open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy. 70

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

Introduction to Nashville (virtual event)

This is an opportunity for Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce members to become more engaged and connected to the community. This multiday, virtual program will include such topics as Nashville’s history, economy, public and private sectors, talent pipeline, music, entertainment and more. Opening reception featuring Karl Dean, former Nashville mayor. 4:30-5:30. Members- only event, registration required. Information and schedule

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first & third Wednesday of every month from 8-9 a. m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information: 615 452-4000

Virtual Members Connect Leads Exchange

A Williamson Chamber casual networking opportunity to develop and further member relationships. Free, registration required. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Downtown Connect: Spotlight on Affordable Housing

Downtown Nashville’s population has grown 122% since 2012, adding more than 7,600 residents. Affordable and workforce housing makes up 5% of the rental market. Join meeting for a discussion on affordable housing. 10-11 a.m. Information

Tennessee Local Food Summit

This year’s virtual food summit series will be free to all who register and bring together farmers, gardeners and the food service industry with national experts, policymakers, and local institutions to discuss ideas to strengthen the local and regional food system. The summit will be held virtually through a weekly series of panel discussions every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., as a compilation and next steps to improve our local food system.

Dec. 3: Jeff Poppen, the Barefoot Farmer, and Jim Embry, the slow food movement ambassador and the Sustainable Community’s Network, will recap and discuss where we go from here. Information and registration

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

Chamber Chat

Virtual meeting designed to inform and support members. 1-2 p.m. Free, registration required. Information

YP Nashville: Cocktails and Politics

Virtually join YP Nashville for Drinks and Dialogue, Cocktails and Politics. Lou Na at Grand Hyatt Nashville will lead a cocktail class for making “The Homestead,” accompanied by a brief history of George Dickle. Jennifer Carlat, chief policy officer at the Nashville Chamber, will discuss policy. Your ticket includes admission and appetizer at the Grand Hyatt for a future visit. Register to attend this webinar. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Login information will be sent day before event. Information