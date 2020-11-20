Top Davidson County commercial sales for October 2020

|804 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|10/30
|CIP 18 Arc Nashville Owner LLC
|Greensboro I LP
|$11,275,514
|513, 515, 525 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|10/15
|MTP Merritt Ave Propco LLC
|Dunn James E; Dunn Margaret R
|$7,777,613
|960 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|10/19
|Firefly LLC
|Rex Warren Living Trust
|$7,300,000
|931 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/28
|Dogwood Propco Tn II LP
|Lifetime Holdings Group Tn LLC
|$7,150,000
|3570 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/20
|Dickerson Ventures LLC
|TKM Real Estate LLC
|$6,800,000
|5300 Centennial Blvd
|Nashville
|37209
|10/9
|Silo Capital LLC
|Nlc Partners
|$6,500,000
|1944, 1973 Southerland
|Nashville
|37207
|10/30
|Southerland Prop Owner LLC
|Southerland Bp LLC
|$6,500,000
|1003 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|10/2
|Parga GP
|Russell Street Partners LLC
|$4,100,000
|616 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|10/13
|Due West Partners LLC
|FPE Inv LP
|$3,925,000
|200, 202 Howerton, 102, 104 2nd
|Nashville
|37213
|10/1
|Howerton Assoc LLC
|Howerton Prop Part GP
|$3,715,000
|1300 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|10/15
|MTP - 1300 Main Street Propco LLC
|Nashville Weho Prop LLC
|$3,700,000
|2127 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|10/2
|HCA Health Services of TN Inc
|Century Farms LLC
|$3,000,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|10/29
|Pedcor Inv
|M2B2 Partners
|$3,000,000
|4023 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/9
|Realty Income Prop 5 LLC
|Hamd Realty LLC
|$2,791,000
|1227 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|10/1
|More On Third LLC
|Monroe Crossing LLC
|$2,690,000
|2401 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|10/5
|Ganesh Colonial Part
|Bubis Robert S
|$2,450,000
|210 10th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/5
|Rice Property Mgmt LLC
|Five Points Fellowship Inc
|$2,400,500
|Old Mathews
|Nashville
|37207
|10/1
|Rsd Trinity Lane LLC
|North Lights LLC; Sisters Of The BVM 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust; Lemons And Lemonade Education Trust 2015*4; Mary Margaret Wester Trust
|$2,300,000
|0 Canterbury
|Nashville
|37205
|10/30
|Chapman William T IV Trustee
|Zimmerman P Rhoads
|$2,300,000
|2205 Bandywood
|Nashville
|37215
|10/30
|Bandywood GP
|Burton Fletcher Martin; Burton Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$2,050,000
|2115 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|10/1
|Ridgefield Prop
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$2,000,000
|2400 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37208
|10/19
|J Word Holdings LLC
|Moran Foods LLC
|$1,603,000
|801, 803 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|10/1
|Brentwood Marketplace GP
|Ponzio Josephine M
|$1,600,000
|5526 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|10/5
|Jacobs Mary; Jacobs Sammuel
|Duke Gary C
|$1,500,900
|2204 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|10/2
|Southern Premier Holdings LLC
|Brunson Legacy I LLC
|$1,465,000
|1333 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/6
|Shiv Krupa 63 LLC
|Krushna LLC
|$1,400,001
|6210 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/16
|Views Of MC1 LLC
|Claude Patsy Sue; Patsy Sue Claude Revocable Living Trust
|$1,400,000
|2819 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|10/30
|Shaukatali Inc
|Kapa Venture LLC
|$1,348,000
|813 Madison Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|10/19
|813 Madison Ind Drive LLC
|Lancaster Holly; Lavelle Karen; Lavelle Kathleen; Lavelle Timothy; Terrence J Clyne Living Trust; Visconti Colleen
|$1,285,000
|113 23rd
|Nashville
|37203
|10/5
|Ferguson Kristle Hill; Ferguson Nicholas Foster
|Rouse Juanita Andre
|$1,275,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|10/15
|D&M Dev LLC
|Temple Beyth-El
|$1,175,000
|601 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|10/22
|601 Woodland LLC
|Casa Inc
|$1,050,000
|238 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|10/1
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$1,047,229
|2822 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|10/9
|Perry Jonathan; Perry Laura Dickens
|Miller Bradford Kent; Miller Jodi K
|$989,000
|3 McFerrin
|Nashville
|37206
|10/12
|Shville McFerrin Qozb LLC
|Dual Holdings LLC
|$910,000
|4815 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/15
|Newell-Berg Holdings Tn LLC
|Central Penn Capital Mgmt LLC
|$775,000
|1326 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|10/13
|Street Works
|Thompson Gina D
|$715,000
|3112 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/30
|A & R Masonry Inc
|Emeco Prop LLC
|$710,000
|6002, 6004 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|10/20
|Robinson Thomas D
|Moore Billie Faye Estate; Moore Danna Ray; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Billie Faye Estate; Moore Danna Ray; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Billie Faye Estate; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Danny Ray
|$700,000
|630 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|10/5
|Osteen & Casteel LLC
|Professional Audio Video Engineering Inc
|$678,900
|0 Hickory Hills
|Whites Cr
|37189
|10/5
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|Cooper William Prentice III
|$600,000
|208 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|10/30
|McMurtry Alan D; McMurtry Susan R
|Martin Karen Nicholl; Martin Mark W; Nicholl Karen
|$585,000
|0 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|10/30
|Middle TN School Of Anesthesia Inc
|Hti Memorial Hospital Corp
|$550,000
|1215 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/7
|Cottrell Daniel Michael
|Patricelli Family Trust
|$535,000
|1209 Cline
|Nashville
|37206
|10/30
|Davis John Alexander
|Young Ali Taylor; Young Jeffrey Brent
|$505,000
|0 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|10/29
|Nashville Design Build Inc
|Coburn Barry M; Coburn Jewell E
|$500,000
|601 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|10/30
|Frierson Starr
|Anderson James Delma; Anderson Sherry
|$475,000
|373 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|10/16
|Remensperger Living Trust
|Marsicano Christopher; Marsicano Michele
|$475,000
|0 Ned Shelton
|Nashville
|37217
|10/16
|Quarter Jackson LLC
|Duke Realty LP; Duke-Weeks Realty LP
|$436,800
|3302 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|10/7
|Stein James A Jr
|Coggin Sharon; Ingham Marcia
|$405,000
|2306 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|10/15
|Whitmore Clifford; Whitmore Linda
|Amden Jessica; Amden Jose
|$333,000
|4040 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37205
|10/28
|Malone Donna S; Malone George Steven
|Delplace Nicholas J; Pagan Mariana
|$331,600
|446 Old Towne
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/16
|Akbari Maryam
|Kamran Malek Mgmt Trust
|$325,850
|1521 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|10/7
|Hunter Brent; Hunter Loretta
|Donnelley Naoma
|$325,000
|755 Moormans Arm
|Nashville
|37207
|10/28
|755 Moormans Arm Rd Inc
|RMK International Corp
|$295,000
|212 Jackson
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|10/14
|Nash Kevin; Nash Phyllis
|Deuce Prop LLC
|$270,000
|1210 Keller
|Nashville
|37216
|10/2
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC
|Hinman Paul; Stanard Margaret D; Stanard Ray D
|$265,000
|5403 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|10/6
|Bell Lelia Michelle
|Centennial Partners V LLC
|$254,900
|800 Hadley
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/20
|Runion Jon; Runion Jon; Runion Jon
|Depriest Teresa; Harman Alice Estate; Harman Brianna; Harman Samuel; Lewis Susan; Harman Alice C Estate; Harman Warren; Harmon Alice C
|$250,000
|1326 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|10/13
|Allen Natalie K; Wonders Pamela Kim
|Cunningham David; Cunningham Christi Copous
|$250,000
|4154 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|10/29
|Oliveri LLC
|Oliveri Caterina
|$200,000
|0 Dunaway
|Nashville
|37221
|10/9
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|Debar Land Co LLC
|$200,000
|3929 Old Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|10/13
|Sanders Sarah Lynn; Teague James Matthew
|Ford Charles R; Ford Sheila; Purdom Trena
|$196,000
|1348 Campbell
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|10/28
|Cumulus Media Tower Co LLC
|Cumulus Broadcasting LLC
|$187,800
|214 Harpers Mill
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/9
|Burris Chris; Dean Stacie
|Gentry Gary Bedford; Miers Beth Anne
|$185,000
|813 Madison Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|10/19
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Staples Thomas Eric
|$180,000
|511 Jones
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/30
|Stevens Wayne; Turner Lesa
|Long David E; Long Kay Smith
|$144,000
|1308 Dickerson
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|10/1
|Gayle Seard Brown LLC
|Knight Janet E; Knight Kacy E
|$143,900
|1256 Thomas
|Nashville
|37210
|10/28
|Bm Builders LLC
|Hellmer Josh
|$110,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|10/6
|Tays Keith; White Terri
|Steele Charles L
|$109,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|10/15
|Hoff Douglas Alan; Hoff Kimberly D
|Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A
|$104,900
|509 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|10/21
|Mewkat Prop LLC
|501 East Trinity Lane Church Of Christ
|$100,000