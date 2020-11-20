Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 20, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for October 2020

Updated 10:45AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, October 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
804 4th Nashville 37210 10/30 CIP 18 Arc Nashville Owner LLC Greensboro I LP $11,275,514
513, 515, 525 Merritt Nashville 37203 10/15 MTP Merritt Ave Propco LLC Dunn James E; Dunn Margaret R $7,777,613
960 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 10/19 Firefly LLC Rex Warren Living Trust $7,300,000
931 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 10/28 Dogwood Propco Tn II LP Lifetime Holdings Group Tn LLC $7,150,000
3570 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/20 Dickerson Ventures LLC TKM Real Estate LLC $6,800,000
5300 Centennial Blvd Nashville 37209 10/9 Silo Capital LLC Nlc Partners $6,500,000
1944, 1973 Southerland Nashville 37207 10/30 Southerland Prop Owner LLC Southerland Bp LLC $6,500,000
1003 Russell Nashville 37206 10/2 Parga GP Russell Street Partners LLC $4,100,000
616 Due West Madison 37115 10/13 Due West Partners LLC FPE Inv LP $3,925,000
200, 202 Howerton, 102, 104 2nd Nashville 37213 10/1 Howerton Assoc LLC Howerton Prop Part GP $3,715,000
1300 Martin Nashville 37203 10/15 MTP - 1300 Main Street Propco LLC Nashville Weho Prop LLC $3,700,000
2127 Century Farms Antioch 37013 10/2 HCA Health Services of TN Inc Century Farms LLC $3,000,000
0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/29 Pedcor Inv M2B2 Partners $3,000,000
4023 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/9 Realty Income Prop 5 LLC Hamd Realty LLC $2,791,000
1227 3rd Nashville 37208 10/1 More On Third LLC Monroe Crossing LLC $2,690,000
2401 Franklin Nashville 37204 10/5 Ganesh Colonial Part Bubis Robert S $2,450,000
210 10th Nashville 37206 10/5 Rice Property Mgmt LLC Five Points Fellowship Inc $2,400,500
Old Mathews Nashville 37207 10/1 Rsd Trinity Lane LLC North Lights LLC; Sisters Of The BVM 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust; Lemons And Lemonade Education Trust 2015*4; Mary Margaret Wester Trust $2,300,000
0 Canterbury Nashville 37205 10/30 Chapman William T IV Trustee Zimmerman P Rhoads $2,300,000
2205 Bandywood Nashville 37215 10/30 Bandywood GP Burton Fletcher Martin; Burton Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement $2,050,000
2115 Elliston Nashville 37203 10/1 Ridgefield Prop HG Hill Realty Co LLC $2,000,000
2400 Clarksville Nashville 37208 10/19 J Word Holdings LLC Moran Foods LLC $1,603,000
801, 803 Gallatin Nashville 37206 10/1 Brentwood Marketplace GP Ponzio Josephine M $1,600,000
5526 Ashland City Nashville 37218 10/5 Jacobs Mary; Jacobs Sammuel Duke Gary C $1,500,900
2204 Buchanan Nashville 37208 10/2 Southern Premier Holdings LLC Brunson Legacy I LLC $1,465,000
1333 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/6 Shiv Krupa 63 LLC Krushna LLC $1,400,001
6210 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/16 Views Of MC1 LLC Claude Patsy Sue; Patsy Sue Claude Revocable Living Trust $1,400,000
2819 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 10/30 Shaukatali Inc Kapa Venture LLC $1,348,000
813 Madison Industrial Madison 37115 10/19 813 Madison Ind Drive LLC Lancaster Holly; Lavelle Karen; Lavelle Kathleen; Lavelle Timothy; Terrence J Clyne Living Trust; Visconti Colleen $1,285,000
113 23rd Nashville 37203 10/5 Ferguson Kristle Hill; Ferguson Nicholas Foster Rouse Juanita Andre $1,275,000
0 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/15 D&M Dev LLC Temple Beyth-El $1,175,000
601 Woodland Nashville 37206 10/22 601 Woodland LLC Casa Inc $1,050,000
238 Trinity Nashville 37207 10/1 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $1,047,229
2822 Bransford Nashville 37204 10/9 Perry Jonathan; Perry Laura Dickens Miller Bradford Kent; Miller Jodi K $989,000
3 McFerrin Nashville 37206 10/12 Shville McFerrin Qozb LLC Dual Holdings LLC $910,000
4815 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 10/15 Newell-Berg Holdings Tn LLC Central Penn Capital Mgmt LLC $775,000
1326 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 10/13 Street Works Thompson Gina D $715,000
3112 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/30 A & R Masonry Inc Emeco Prop LLC $710,000
6002, 6004 Morrow Nashville 37209 10/20 Robinson Thomas D Moore Billie Faye Estate; Moore Danna Ray; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Billie Faye Estate; Moore Danna Ray; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Billie Faye Estate; Puckett Wanda Jane; Moore Danny Ray $700,000
630 Iris Nashville 37204 10/5 Osteen & Casteel LLC Professional Audio Video Engineering Inc $678,900
0 Hickory Hills Whites Cr 37189 10/5 Afrakhteh Ardavan Cooper William Prentice III $600,000
208 Fesslers Nashville 37210 10/30 McMurtry Alan D; McMurtry Susan R Martin Karen Nicholl; Martin Mark W; Nicholl Karen $585,000
0 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 10/30 Middle TN School Of Anesthesia Inc Hti Memorial Hospital Corp $550,000
1215 4th Nashville 37208 10/7 Cottrell Daniel Michael Patricelli Family Trust $535,000
1209 Cline Nashville 37206 10/30 Davis John Alexander Young Ali Taylor; Young Jeffrey Brent $505,000
0 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 10/29 Nashville Design Build Inc Coburn Barry M; Coburn Jewell E $500,000
601 Gallatin Madison 37115 10/30 Frierson Starr Anderson James Delma; Anderson Sherry $475,000
373 Monroe Nashville 37208 10/16 Remensperger Living Trust Marsicano Christopher; Marsicano Michele $475,000
0 Ned Shelton Nashville 37217 10/16 Quarter Jackson LLC Duke Realty LP; Duke-Weeks Realty LP $436,800
3302 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/7 Stein James A Jr Coggin Sharon; Ingham Marcia $405,000
2306 Sharondale Nashville 37215 10/15 Whitmore Clifford; Whitmore Linda Amden Jessica; Amden Jose $333,000
4040 Woodlawn Nashville 37205 10/28 Malone Donna S; Malone George Steven Delplace Nicholas J; Pagan Mariana $331,600
446 Old Towne Brentwood 37027 10/16 Akbari Maryam Kamran Malek Mgmt Trust $325,850
1521 Russell Nashville 37206 10/7 Hunter Brent; Hunter Loretta Donnelley Naoma $325,000
755 Moormans Arm Nashville 37207 10/28 755 Moormans Arm Rd Inc RMK International Corp $295,000
212 Jackson Goodlettsville 37072 10/14 Nash Kevin; Nash Phyllis Deuce Prop LLC $270,000
1210 Keller Nashville 37216 10/2 Blackacre Dev Co LLC Hinman Paul; Stanard Margaret D; Stanard Ray D $265,000
5403 Centennial Nashville 37209 10/6 Bell Lelia Michelle Centennial Partners V LLC $254,900
800 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 10/20 Runion Jon; Runion Jon; Runion Jon Depriest Teresa; Harman Alice Estate; Harman Brianna; Harman Samuel; Lewis Susan; Harman Alice C Estate; Harman Warren; Harmon Alice C $250,000
1326 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 10/13 Allen Natalie K; Wonders Pamela Kim Cunningham David; Cunningham Christi Copous $250,000
4154 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 10/29 Oliveri LLC Oliveri Caterina $200,000
0 Dunaway Nashville 37221 10/9 Dalamar Homes LLC Debar Land Co LLC $200,000
3929 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 10/13 Sanders Sarah Lynn; Teague James Matthew Ford Charles R; Ford Sheila; Purdom Trena $196,000
1348 Campbell Goodlettsville 37072 10/28 Cumulus Media Tower Co LLC Cumulus Broadcasting LLC $187,800
214 Harpers Mill Hermitage 37076 10/9 Burris Chris; Dean Stacie Gentry Gary Bedford; Miers Beth Anne $185,000
813 Madison Industrial Madison 37115 10/19 Music City Holdings LLC Staples Thomas Eric $180,000
511 Jones Old Hickory 37138 10/30 Stevens Wayne; Turner Lesa Long David E; Long Kay Smith $144,000
1308 Dickerson Goodlettsville 37072 10/1 Gayle Seard Brown LLC Knight Janet E; Knight Kacy E $143,900
1256 Thomas Nashville 37210 10/28 Bm Builders LLC Hellmer Josh $110,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 10/6 Tays Keith; White Terri Steele Charles L $109,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 10/15 Hoff Douglas Alan; Hoff Kimberly D Quiram Eric M; Quiram Jason A $104,900
509 Trinity Nashville 37207 10/21 Mewkat Prop LLC 501 East Trinity Lane Church Of Christ $100,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0