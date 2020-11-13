Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 13, 2020

Tom T. Hall among Kentucky arts honorees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Recipients of the 2020 Governor's Awards in the Arts include singer-songwriters Tom T. Hall and Michael Johnathon and author Silas House, the Kentucky Arts Council announced.

The awards recognize Kentucky people, businesses and organizations that make significant contributions to the arts, officials said.

Hall is a songwriter and singer who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Johnathon is a folk singer and songwriter and hosts a TV and radio show.

House is a national bestselling author of six novels.

Others recognized with awards include Tidball's, a music venue in Warren County; Artists Collaborative Theatre in Pike County; Paducah Symphony Orchestra in McCracken County, Shelly Zegart in Jefferson County, City of Somerset in Pulaski County, and Al Día en América, a Spanish-language newspaper in Jefferson County.

