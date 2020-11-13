Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 13, 2020

Stocks pull further below record highs as infections spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes further below the record highs they flirted with a day earlier, as coronavirus infections continue to mount.

The S&P 500 lost 1% Thursday, a rare stumble in what's been a banner month for the benchmark index.

Many analysts along Wall Street are still optimistic the market can climb higher and set more records amid hope a vaccine may be coming for COVID-19.

But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state across the country.

