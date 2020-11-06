Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Trump wins Alaska, 3 electoral votes; up to 217

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won the state of Alaska.

The Republican nominee was awarded the state's three electoral votes, pushing his Electoral College tally to 217.

His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won those states in 2016.

Biden has 290 electoral votes.

The Associated Press has still not called Georgia and North Carolina in the presidential race.

Control of the Senate won't be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska on Wednesday. Incumbent Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat. Neither party can lock the majority until January runoffs in Georgia.

