The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 13, 2020

Top Davidson County residential sales for October 2020

Updated 10:26AM
Top residential real estate sales, October 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
266 Ensworth Nashville 37205 10/19 Church Amanda; Gueikian Cesar 266 Ensworth Place Trust $3,500,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 10/8 Beatty Deborah S; Beatty John M Avoca LLC $2,950,000
336 White Swans Brentwood 37027 10/28 Campbell Wesley E; Campbell Tracy L Dewey Charlene M; Riley Wayne J $2,775,000
1105 Glenwood Nashville 37204 10/8 John Nicole Trust Shaffer Amelia Y; Shaffer Vance Bryan $2,350,000
7035 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 10/22 Lutzak Dianne Elizabeth Trustee Bsm Hicks LLC $2,350,000
1608 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 10/28 Oconnor Tom Hauco LLC $2,285,000
807 Crestwood Nashville 37204 10/30 Hunter Joshua; Hunter Kiel Dorris John R Jr; Dorris Sharon H $2,270,000
1122 Crater Hill Nashville 37215 10/9 Crouch Hubert A III Gass James Ric Estate; Gass J Ric Estate $2,180,000
1012 Iverson Nashville 37216 10/16 Main Street Land Trust Carpenter Richard W Sr $2,050,000
1310 7th Ave Nashville 37208 10/12 Light Stephen C; Massey Angel O Sacks Kenneth L; Sacks Lisa G $1,950,000
125 Page Nashville 37205 10/21 Talbert Daniel Puricelli Steven J $1,900,000
814 Westview Nashville 37205 10/2 Clayton Grace O; Young Marie Bird Dog Land Revocable Trust $1,895,000
4309 Sneed Nashville 37215 10/22 Fox Megan M Lehman-Grimes Shawn $1,850,000
5754 River Nashville 37209 10/8 Sage Run Development LLC 5754 River Road LLC $1,825,000
5144 Stanford Nashville 37215 10/15 Davis Elizabeth; McKnight Colin Pisano Alfred F III; Pisano Jean B $1,800,000
214 Deer Park Nashville 37205 10/9 Kearney Allison Fitts McCloud Andrew; McCloud Rachel $1,800,000
2904 Tyne Nashville 37215 10/6 McGee Jennifer Miller; McGee Milton Stephen III Aaronson Oran S; Aaronson Sara C $1,750,000
60 Old Club Nashville 37215 10/22 Wright Pamela J Davis Amy R; Davis Daniel A $1,750,000
937 Glendale Nashville 37204 10/21 Boehm Armin; Boehm Esra Soreq Avigal; Yehiav Adva $1,699,900
1809 Graybar Nashville 37215 10/1 Jayram Brooke; Jayram Gautam Allen Revocable Living Trust $1,695,000
730 Vosswood Nashville 37205 10/20 Shah Bhavesh; Shah Kristin Ochsenreiter Donald C; Ochsenreiter Kelly W $1,645,000
4427 Lealand Nashville 37204 10/2 Kelly Elizabeth Larsen Irrevocable Trust Province Builders LLC $1,619,956
209 Craighead Nashville 37205 10/2 Brandes George Lewis; Moffit Teresa Joan Lott Robert Lee Jr Estate; Residual Trust $1,600,000
49 Annandale Nashville 37215 10/13 Sharifi Jamshid; Talbott Mahsa Sharifi; Vafai Parvin Aliabadi Reza; Kholghi Sima $1,575,000
3529 Crestridge Nashville 37204 10/15 Boyd Ladonna Y Province Builders LLC $1,571,800
154A Cheek Nashville 37205 10/8 Luplow Rolland; Luplow Andrea Hendrix Catherine Van Wyck; Hendrix Stephen G $1,535,000
708 Millstone Nashville 37205 10/12 Harris Laurie A Ellis Arian; Ellis Donald $1,500,000
3533 Central Nashville 37205 10/19 Paine Daniel Thompson; Paine Georgiann Dusseau Dealey Averbuch Jessica; Averbuch Sam $1,500,000
3606C West End Nashville 37205 10/21 McIntyre Lisa Lyn Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,451,460
22 Compton Nashville 37215 10/15 Strader Amy Lynn; Strader Stephen Douglas Shannon B Snyder Family Trust $1,425,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 10/12 Carol G Parrillo Revocable Trust PRR Patel Properties LLC $1,425,000
1900 Randolph Nashville 37215 10/8 Aaronson Oran Dsrm LLC $1,399,000
5608 Ottershaw Brentwood 37027 10/5 Howard Jane E; Howard Laurence Branch III Juliana M Morris 2012 Family Trust $1,395,000
1206 Nichol Nashville 37205 10/15 Russell James G McLean Living Trust Hensler Kindy K; Hensler Raymond A $1,392,000
6003 Cargile Nashville 37205 10/9 Taylor And Halter Revocable Living Trust Garner Laura L $1,379,000
28 Whitworth Nashville 37205 10/22 Heird Jane R; Heird William C Lewter Suzanne T; Perkins Jenny $1,375,000
4009 Sneed Nashville 37215 10/2 Martin Callen C; Martin Michael G Crawford Terrie D; Crawford W Morgan $1,375,000
1811 Castleman Nashville 37215 10/15 Kamal Kristen; Kamal Samer Michaelson Gordon; Michaelson Isana $1,370,000
6611 Fleetwood Nashville 37209 10/15 Wilson Julie F; Wilson Thomas R Jr Joseph C Davis LLC $1,340,000
2907 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 10/16 Averbuch Jessica M; Averbuch Samuel J Depriest Gregory L; Depriest Rebecca C; Depriest Greg L $1,310,000
1516 Ferguson Nashville 37212 10/28 Hoagland John W; McElroy Ann Elizabeth Feltwell Trust Agreement; Reback Alan M Trustee $1,310,000
4115 Albert Nashville 37204 10/19 Daughrity Brenton; Daughrity Frances Build Nashville LLC $1,305,579
3910 Harding Nashville 37215 10/29 Harding Place LLC Harlan Family Trust $1,300,000
2615 Sunset Nashville 37212 10/20 Goldberg Seth M; Neuman Marc A White Sandra; White Torne $1,297,500
425 Glen West Nashville 37215 10/20 Easterlin Leeann; Easterlin Michael Decker Courtenay E; Decker William S III $1,291,670
2509 Oakland Nashville 37212 10/14 Potempa Patrick M; Snyder Catherine B Wuerth Ingrid B; Wuerth Julian M $1,267,500
4034 Sneed Nashville 37215 10/5 Gibb Samantha; Landin Paul A Pinhal Ann Marie; Pinhal Joseph Lee II $1,265,000
4890 Lealand Nashville 37220 10/12 Schledwitz Karl Green Daniel R $1,260,000
4406 Harding Nashville 37205 10/28 Dac Properties LLC Feltwell Trust $1,250,000
2137 Ashwood Nashville 37212 10/9 Modi Sheetal Lalikant Ashwood Avenue LLC $1,249,000
276 Harding Nashville 37205 10/19 Page Ann McNabb; Page Harry Lee III Abtahi Morgan Elizabeth; Abtahi Amir Michael $1,215,000
3612B West End Nashville 37205 10/23 Harwood Kelley; Harwood Allatia Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,212,271
3704 Sycamore Nashville 37215 10/8 V3 Concert Finance LLC Hoffman Amanda; Hoffman John B $1,191,800
110 Lindsley Park Nashville 37206 10/9 Horsley Ashley; Horsley Jordan Hunter Joshua L; Hunter Kiel G $1,175,000
3814 Harding Nashville 37215 10/30 Cunningham Teresa Michelle; Loudensiager John Wilson Adam C; Wilson Julie A $1,175,000
2018 10th Nashville 37204 10/19 Aylward Laura G; Aylward Richard Magness Group Inc $1,169,000
108 Alton Nashville 37205 10/15 Gotwald Casey; Gotwald Richard Davis Elizabeth Jane; McKnight Colin David $1,160,000
115B 46th Nashville 37209 10/5 Graham Justin; Kiani Mazi A Richland Building Partners LLC $1,128,201
115A 46th Nashville 37209 10/12 Hirth Donna Louise; Hirth Leon Bernard Richland Building Partners LLC $1,121,500
4902 Idaho Nashville 37209 10/2 Maslow Aria; Maslow Jed Buxton Margaret; Buxton Robert $1,100,000
2308 Sterling Nashville 37215 10/30 Charlotte Douglas Revocable Trust Elam Anne T; Elam Roy O IV $1,095,000
1620 Russell Nashville 37206 10/29 Grambos Zachary T Marshall Sean $1,060,000
1309 Edgewood Nashville 37206 10/6 Keith Joshua Ryan Wrye David; Wrye Karen $1,050,000
3721 Meadowbrook Nashville 37205 10/13 Lee Catherine Farmer; Lee Ryan Allan Arbogast Kaz; Schott Susan L; White Dan E $1,032,500
1107 Chickering Park Nashville 37215 10/30 Matuszek Chrystin; Matuszek Kevin Mesa Verde Assets LLC $1,000,000
1751 Hillmont Nashville 37215 10/1 Nagoshiner Jeremy; Nagoshiner Valerie McGee Jennifer; McGee Milton S III $992,000
2017 Lombardy Nashville 37215 10/30 Polk Julia B Spinney Craig L; Obrien Molly T $989,900
4604 Tara Nashville 37215 10/19 Mulligan Alyson E; Mulligan Colton M Fitzgerald Larry D; Vaden Mike $989,000
3400 Trimble Nashville 37215 10/16 Stillman Jared Creed Revocable Living Trust $975,000
914 Douglas Nashville 37204 10/20 AC Johnson Properties LLC Heenan Joseph P; Heenan Kathleen $950,000
5714B Edmondson Brentwood 37027 10/28 Queen City Properties LLC 5714 Edmonson Investors LLC $950,000
5100 Boxcroft Nashville 37205 10/28 Lewter Suzanne Wcggc LLC; Wcgrb LLC $950,000
4109 Kimbark Nashville 37215 10/14 Newman Lacey E Build Nashville Dbh LLC $944,900
1053 Granbery Park Brentwood 37027 10/7 Marcum Adria; Marcum Josh Cheek Gary H; Cheek Leslie C; Hunter Joshua L $930,000
4620 Tara Nashville 37215 10/13 Weinstein Jacob Harris; Weinstein Leanna Degenhart Hollis Brad S; Hollis Margaret $929,900
102 Wyn Oak Nashville 37205 10/2 Patricia M And Robert E Dickman Declaration Of Trust Buckberg Diane; Buckberg Joel $925,000
610 Madison Nashville 37208 10/19 Fogarty Linda A; Hull Michael J Mainland Germantown LLC $920,800
3711 Central Nashville 37205 10/28 Samale Dominica Bianca; Samale Scott Lanthier Richland Trust $920,000
902 Albert Nashville 37204 10/22 Zettel Kurt Joseph II Smithson Jerre C $918,000
1401 Villa Nashville 37212 10/2 Powell Gregory Levoy Evans Lori L; Massaro Carl $897,250
1019 South Nashville 37203 10/2 Hansen David E Campbell Anderson Wirth; Campbell Vic $895,000
1015 Villa Nashville 37212 10/1 Earl Lee LLC Zijlstra Andries; Zijlstra Rachel $890,000
1023 Belvidere Nashville 37204 10/12 Hays John Sr; Hays Karee Newman Lacey $879,900
615 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 10/1 Cochran Anita K Trammell Marshall; Trammell Ruth; Trammell V Ripley $875,000
1043 2nd Nashville 37210 10/16 Anthony J Schindler And Jennifer L Schindler Revocable Trust Mix Frank H; Sawyer Robert M $875,000
1631 6th Nashville 37208 10/6 Friedman Jeffrey McIntyre Amy M; McIntyre Christopher Paul $874,750
4105 Aberdeen Nashville 37205 10/9 Costello Caitlin Brady Aberdeen Trust $870,000
3401 Springbrook Nashville 37204 10/7 Campobasso Cynthia P; Campobasso Michael J M Davis-Perkins Gwendolene Nicole; Perkins Kevin; Means Margaret $870,000
3652 Mayflower Nashville 37204 10/5 Tepper Daniel; Von Diezelski Katelyn MRB Developers LLC $864,900
115 Mockingbird Nashville 37205 10/15 Mead Elizabeth W Monroe Megan Goolsby; Monroe Ricky Dean Jr $862,500
4115 Oriole Nashville 37215 10/9 Epstein Aaron D; Epstein Hannah C Choi Nancy $860,000
2806 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 10/29 Compton Elizabeth S; Thomason Nicholas R Curcio Natalie; Pardeshi Abhisbek R; Pardeshi Anurag R $859,900
4312 Lealand Nashville 37204 10/19 Rosengarten Michael Felix Fogarty Linda A; Hull Michael J $855,000
1314 7th Nashville 37208 10/9 Forsythe Emily Ann Quinn Ashley; Quinn Jennifer $850,000
1503 Clifton Nashville 37215 10/14 Daley James Martin; Manfredi Fernando Gabriel Cornelius Brett James $850,000
6315 Brownlee Nashville 37205 10/15 Reasoner Martha; Reasoner Nicholas Aylward Laura G; Aylward Richard J $839,900
733 Newberry Nashville 37205 10/16 Nguyen Hong Tien; Nguyen Linh Dagostino Jade; Dagostino Jonathan; Garside Leslie A $839,615
943 Woodmont Nashville 37204 10/2 Abbott Jessica; Abbott Michael Whitfield Brad $839,000
320 19th Nashville 37206 10/12 Petty Elle Rose; Petty Sean Connor Ford Jennifer K; Linginfelter Rhonda W $825,000
1923 Kimbark Nashville 37215 10/22 Rose Sara; Rose Timothy Ritter Krista G $825,000
118B Fern Nashville 37207 10/14 Peace Megan; Peace Wesley Coble Melissa $824,000
1745 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 10/16 De Vries Andrew R; Devries Rachel Wood Christopher Barry; Wood Sirkka Kristin $809,000
118 39th Nashville 37209 10/29 Overton William Douglas; Overton Elizabeth Greenberg Holt Erin Steinbruchel; Holt Ryan Thomas $805,000
3912 Harding Nashville 37215 10/30 Harding Place LLC Harlan Howard Leon III Trustee; Suzanne Harlan 2001 Trust $800,000
306 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 10/12 Hannon Mary Julia Bressman; Hannon William Murray American Homes LLC $800,000
105B Lafayette Nashville 37205 10/14 Bernstein Dustin; Bernstein Rachel Regal Homes Co $799,900
1913 Kimbark Nashville 37215 10/29 Fann Allison Deissler; Fann Lee Andrew Fann McNeese Edna A; McNeese Edna Amelia; McNeese Kenneth L $799,000
1491 Woodmont Nashville 37215 10/21 Sylvester John; Zhano Jenny Connolly Matthew; Connolly Molly $795,000
40 Concord Nashville 37205 10/5 40 Concord Park East Trust White Elizabeth Fowler; White Weldon Bailey Jr $790,000
6625 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 10/30 Rodes Huntley 6625 Jocelyn Hollow Trust; Self Stephanie Mundy Trustee $785,000
3619 Sperry Nashville 37215 10/20 Creasy Bailey Suzanne; Creasy John David Trauger Aleta A; Trauger Byron R $778,000
4309 Dakota Nashville 37209 10/20 Hollahan Beth J Bolton Keith A $775,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 10/7 Daniello Matthew David Adams Preston $775,000
1212 3rd Nashville 37210 10/28 Daniel S Schor Revocable Trust Saunders Michael L $775,000
3514 Richardson Nashville 37205 10/16 Red Door Ventures LLC Hannafan Brent A; Hannafan Gabrielle Andres $775,000
5026 Franklin Nashville 37220 10/5 Brymak & Associates Inc Field Jon B; Field Wendy Lynn $767,307
6112 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 10/16 Sholden Anne Elizabeth; Sholden Jeffrey Harris Young Crystal; Young Logan $767,000
3015 Brightwood Nashville 37212 10/2 Rochefort David Stephen; Rochefort Rachel Parks Weinstein Leanna Degenhart; Weinstein Jacob $765,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 10/28 Dial Donald Brent; Dial Lori B Orrall Christine L; Orrall Robert E $765,000
15 Thorndale Nashville 37215 10/5 Lonsway Michael E Jackson Edwin C; Jackson Therese W; Smylie Therese Wild $760,000
206 Carden Nashville 37205 10/9 Halkias Evan L Rush Jeffrey W; Rush Tonya H $760,000
1813 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 10/2 Choi Nancy Barnett Joshua M; Barnett Rebecca McClintock $759,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 10/12 Pinkerton Leslie D Bertuca Constance A; Bertuca Theodore J $757,500
929 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 10/1 Paty Const LLC Margaret Ruth Williams Revocable Living Trust; Mayes Jerry D Suc Trustee $752,000
6105 Gardendale Nashville 37215 10/21 L A Green Trust Agreement Piper Janet Leigh; Piper Wilburn David $750,000
134 Heady Nashville 37205 10/28 Shanks Amanda Branch; Shanks Gary Reed Jr Castleman Howard Moody Jr; Castleman Marjorie Barr $750,000
1408 Lillian Nashville 37206 10/16 Harris Mary Catherine; Harris Philip Eugene Barbara Todd 2017 Trust $745,000
2113 10th Nashville 37204 10/30 Chapple Christopher; Creamer Maureen E Hartnett Christopher Joseph; Hartnett Dana $743,999
1002 Caldwell Nashville 37204 10/5 Gillin Bethany Lee; Gillin Matlack Edward Brower Barrington Darby Sr; Brower Jennifer; Brower Barrington Darby $739,900
921 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 10/2 Baird Graham Co LLC Hobson Nicole; Hobson Rick D $735,000
2825 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 10/7 Vintage South LLC Martin Callen; Martin Michael $730,000
1617 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 10/9 Louis Sheryl Joslin Robert J Jr; Joslin Vicki L $727,000
141 Woodmont Nashville 37205 10/1 Baggett Caitlin Bolton Keith A $725,000
305 Louviers O Hickory 37138 10/16 Trest Deborah D; Trest Richard J Hanson Paulette; Hanson Steven $725,000
38 Erwin Nashville 37205 10/30 Wootson Enterprises LLC Dale Lola K $725,000
1611 Marshall Hollow Nashville 37203 10/1 Holt Kelly Lynn; Holt Michael Shawn Southgate Partners LLC $724,900
3623 Saratoga Nashville 37205 10/30 Gallagher John; Gallagher Lauren B Jones Bryan; Jones Rebecca $720,000
409C Merritt Nashville 37203 10/19 Didonato Chad A; Morgan Earnest Magness Group Inc $719,227
1015 Lawrence Nashville 37204 10/30 Lehman Pamela D; Lehman Robert D III Dunn Joseph A; Dunn Stephanie B $717,000
19 Washington Nashville 37205 10/2 Anderson Jennifer B; Anderson Paul B Gray Living Trust $715,600
1011A Douglas Nashville 37204 10/13 McQuaig Caroline Shay; McQuaig Heather; McQuaig James Moody Jacobs Robert S Jr; Morgan Randall C; Jacobs Bob $715,000
1212 Hawkins Nashville 37203 10/9 Kedia Family Revocable Trust Gulchetto Enterprises LLC $712,000
700 13th Nashville 37206 10/20 Ellman Jeremy Todd; Riddell Whitney Tobler Graham Matthew; Graham Samantha $709,000
914 Waldkirch Nashville 37204 10/13 Perkins Leslie Boyd; Perkins Robert Michael Raiszadeh Family Revocable Living Trust $708,000
1313 Gartland Nashville 37206 10/8 Adams Madeleine Teren; Adams Wesley Derek Wilbor Lunghino Revocable Living Trust $705,500
409D Merritt Nashville 37203 10/12 Gleaton Amanda Soeder; Gleaton Jonathan Michael Magness Group Inc $703,738
2591 Crocker Springs Goodlttsvll 37072 10/2 Dowe Davonya R; Dowe Lawrence J Knoble David $700,000

