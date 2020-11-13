VOL. 44 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 13, 2020

Modern Makers Expo. Artisans, Boutiques, Creatives, Hand Crafted, & Artisan Foods, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Fall Color Hike

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Information

NOV. 14-5

Holiday Tinsel & Treasures “Shop Local”

A Gallatin tradition for almost 50 years. Local retail merchants open their doors to shoppers to allow them the chance to start their Christmas shopping early. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. List of participants, information

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Gallatin Morning Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 7:30-8:30 a.m. 106 Public Square, Gallatin. Information: 615-452-4000

Networking Power Lunch

Network with other professional working and living in Gallatin. Starr Ranch, 170 N. Water Avenue. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. Guests are welcome to attend. Information: 615 452-4000

Williamson County Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Enjoy a virtual networking opportunity. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals the first and third Wednesday of every month, 8-9 a. m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information: 615 452-4000

Members Connect Leads Exchange

Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Please note: This is a members-only event. Pinspiration, 91 Seaboard Lane, Suite 108, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Chamber West Area Advisory Council

U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper will provide an update on matters of local and national concern. 8:30-9:30 a.m. This is a members-only ever and registration is required. Information

Leadership Webinar for Leadership Brentwood Alumni & Chamber Members

Guest speaker: Colby B. Juvenville, Ph.D. Topic: The Intersection of Personal Relationships and Personal Brands. Fee: Free. Please register. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Tennessee Local Food Summit

This year’s virtual food summit series will be free to all who register and will bring farmers, gardeners and the food service industry together with national experts, policymakers and local institutions to learn and discuss ideas to strengthen our local and regional food system. The summit will be held virtually through a weekly series of panel discussions every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. as a compilation and next steps to improve our local food system. Top organizations and change-makers in the food system will focus on different topics each week, these include:

Nov. 19: Learn about cooperatives, hosted by the Center for Cooperative Development

Dec. 3: Jeff Poppen, the Barefoot Farmer, and Jim Embry, slow food movement ambassador and Sustainable Community’s Network, will recap and discuss where the industry goes from here.

Information, registration

Business Studio: Where Are the Consumers in Nashville?

Grow your business by knowing your customers. Join the UBS Evidence Lab to understand local data regarding key elements. Presenters: Jarrett Strickland and Bianca Benedetti-Fang. 9-10 a.m. Join by call or virtual. Registration required. Information