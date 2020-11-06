President-elect Biden names agency review teams

VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has released the names of his agency review teams, the groups of transition staffers that are typically afforded access to key agencies in the current administration to help smooth the transfer of power.

The president's transition team released the names of hundreds of people on the teams. They'll collect and review information ranging from budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations and other work in progress from current staff at the federal departments.

It remains unclear, however, how much engagement the Biden transition staffers will have with their counterparts at the various government agencies because President Donald Trump's administration has yet to formally recognize Biden as the president-elect. A formal recognition from the General Services Administration is needed to allow Biden transition staff access to federal workers and much of the information they'll need.

More than half of the staff on the teams are women, and approximately 40% "represent communities historically underrepresented in the federal government, including people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities."