The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Former lawmaker to serve as adviser to education chief

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced that former House Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn will serve as a senior adviser to Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Dunn, a Republican from Knoxville, was an advocate for Lee's contentious school voucher bill. The proposal narrowly passed the GOP-dominant Statehouse in 2019, but it has never been implemented due to ongoing legal challenges surrounding the law.

"Bill Dunn is one of the most experienced and thoughtful advocates for education in our state who has dedicated his career in state government to improving outcomes for Tennessee's students," Lee said in a statement.

Dunn began his job at the Department of Education on Monday. He will be tasked with counseling the agency on advancing education initiatives.

Dunn served in the Tennessee House for nearly 26 years, making him the longest serving Republican in the chamber.

