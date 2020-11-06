Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Departments heads to pitch spending plans for upcoming year

Updated 6:57AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee department heads are set to pitch their spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year to Gov. Bill Lee and his top budget officials.

Starting Monday, Lee will listen to budget proposals throughout the week before finalizing his own spending plan and submitting it to the GOP-controlled Statehouse.

The hearings will take place in Nashville and will be livestreamed for the public.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0