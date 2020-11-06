Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Tennessee: Record 3 million votes cast in general election

Updated 10:30AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — State officials say Tennessee has easily broken the 2008 record for voter turnout with more than 3 million ballots cast in this year's November general election.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says the turnout represents more than 68% of registered voters.

Buoyed by record-breaking early and absentee voting during a pandemic, voters cruised past the turnout totals of more than 2.5 million in the 2016 general election and the previous record of 2.6 million in the 2008 November election.

Additionally, state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said roughly 17,000 people served as poll officials, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counties must submit certified election results to the state by Nov. 23.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0