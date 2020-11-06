Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Tennessee offering $5M in grants for charter schools

Updated 10:05AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's administration is offering $5 million in grants for charter schools across the state.

Lee's Department of Education says the charter school support grant is funded through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Every charter school will be allocated per-pupil money based on 2020 enrollment, totaling $2.5 million. The other $2.5 million will be awarded to charter schools based on their significant academic growth. That will be measured through performances on the 2019 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System for specific topics and student populations.

It's the first Tennessee grant offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for charter schools. Another round of grant funding to support expanding charter schools is expected in the coming months.

