VOL. 44 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 6, 2020

Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Keynote speaker is Mridu Parikh, productivity mentor, podcast host and bestselling author of “Accomplish It: 7 Simple Actions To Get The Right Things Done And Achieve Your Goals.” 7:30-9 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Information: 615 893-6565

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Gallatin Ghost Walk

The popular history/mystery tour of the Gallatin Public Square and the Historic Business District is in its 16th year. Learn about the history of Sumner County through tales of ghosts and the supernatural. 7-9 p.m. 122 W. Franklin Street. Parking available behind City Hall. Information: 615512-5299

Breakfast at Gallatin American Legion

1140 South Water Avenue. 7-10 a.m. Proceeds go toward the American Legion and supporting our veterans. $6. Information: 615-452-0590

Gallatin Veteran’s Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field parking lot to Gallatin High School. Line up at 10:30 a.m. Parade begins at 11. Information: 615 478-1941

Sip of History

Enjoy a day of wine and whiskey on the grounds of the Hermitage. Whiskey and vodka from Big Machine Distillery and wine from Natchez Hills Winery will offer samples and a full bar is available. Music and food plus your ticket includes access to the Hermitage grounds. Mansion admission is separate. This is an all-day event but tickets must be purchased for specific time slot: 11a.m.-1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Fee $25. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Hendersonville Veterans Parade

Organized by Vietnam Veterans of American Legion Chapter 240 and VFW Post 9851. 2 p.m. Main Street, Hendersonville. Begins at Cherokee Road and end at Executive Park Drive. Information: 615-824-9851

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker Charles Alexander discusses how to beat the odds of business failure. Cost for Chamber Members is $18, if reservation is made by noon the previous Friday, $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Depot Square. Information: 615 452-4000

TUESDAY, N0V. 10

Williamson 101

An opportunity for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fee: free. Location: TBA. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. 6-8 p.m. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (second floor), 524 South Main Street. Information: 615 714-2702

Pleasant View City Council

Meetings take place monthly and are open to the public. Pleasant View City Hall (courtroom) 1008 Civic Court 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Wilson County Veterans Parade

Begins at Lebanon Library and proceeds to Courthouse. Vehicles only, no marchers. 10:30 a.m. Information: 615 444-2460

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Gallatin Lunch Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. American Job Center, 1598 Greenlea Blvd. Applications to apply for a seat in the morning or lunch groups are available to Bronze level members and higher. Both groups meet bimonthly. Information: 615 452-4000.

Chamber Chat

An opportunity to learn how membership in the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce can help businesses play a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Webex presentation. 1-2 p.m. Dial-in Information

Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

Meeting for the Cheatham County Historical and Genealogical Association, Cheatham County Public Library, 188 County Services Drive. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Information

Tennessee Local Food Summit

This year’s free virtual food summit series will bring together farmers, gardeners and the food service workers with national experts, policymakers and local institutions to learn and discuss ideas to strengthen our local and regional food system. The summit will be held virtually through a weekly series of panel discussions every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., as a compilation and next steps to improve our local food system. Top organizations and changemakers in the food system will focus on different topics each week, these include:

Nov. 12: Building a more just and equitable food system in Middle Tennessee hosted by Society of St. Andrew

Nov. 19: Learn about cooperatives hosted by the Center for Cooperative Development

Dec. 3: Jeff Poppen, the Barefoot Farmer, and Jim Embry of the slow food movement and the Sustainable Community’s Network will recap and discuss where we go from here.

Information and registration