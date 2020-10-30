Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 30, 2020

US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.

Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.

Spending on non-residential private construction fell by 1.5%.

During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year.

