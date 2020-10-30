Biden defends Fauci against Trump firing threat

VOL. 44 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 30, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is defending Dr. Anthony Fauci after President Donald Trump suggested he'd dismiss the nation's top infectious disease expert after Election Day.

The Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Monday: "We need a president who actually listens to experts like Dr. Fauci."

Biden has sought to keep the presidential campaign focused on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the U.S. Trump has used the race's final hours to accuse Biden of wanting to force the country back into a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

During a rally that started late Sunday in Opa-locka, Florida, the Republican president expressed frustration that the surging virus cases remain prominent in the news, sparking chants of "Fire Fauci" from his supporters.

Trump replied, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election."

Biden is traveling to Ohio and Pennsylvania on Monday, trying to keep open multiple pathways to an Electoral College victory. Trump plans a whirlwind five rallies, from the battlegrounds of North Carolina to Wisconsin.