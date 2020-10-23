Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

Tennessee's early voting period ends today

Updated 7:39AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Thursday marks the last day in Tennessee to vote early in person for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have voted as of the close of polls Monday, already surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

Tennessee offers 14 days of in-person early voting.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours and more with the GoVoteTN app or at GoVoteTN.com.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by local election commissions via mail by Election Day's close of polls. Officials are urging voters to drop off ballots inside the one post office designated in each county by Election Day afternoon where county election officials will pick up ballots.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0