Biden faults Trump for frigid Omaha rally end

VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says Omaha supporters of President Donald Trump who were left in the cold after Trump's rally is "an image that captured President Trump's whole approach" to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech Wednesday, Biden referred to reports that thousands of people who attended Trump's campaign rally at a Nebraska airport Tuesday night had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars.

Police later said about six or seven of them were taken to hospitals from the airport grounds "due to a variety of medical conditions."

Most rallygoers had parked in lots a mile or two from the airport and were shuttled into the 7:30 p.m. event on buses. Shuttle buses were unable to return to the airport as traffic snarled and hundreds of people wandered into the streets around the airport as they tried to walk to their cars.

Police tried to clear traffic and respond to medical emergencies including some people who suffered adverse effects from the cold weather, around 30 degrees.

Trump deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager said Wednesday that because of the size of the crowd 40 shuttle buses were deployed instead of the normal 15. But she says "local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays."

Zager said the campaign had tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests. She added, "We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety."