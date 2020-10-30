S2 Cognition claims better athlete evaluation

VOL. 44 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 30, 2020

Nashville-based S2 Cognition officials say the company can measure and quantify the previously unseen characteristics of the brain that separate elite athletes from the rest of the pack.

Co-founded by cognitive neuroscientists Brandon Ally and Scott Wylie, S2 Cognition is a science-meets-tech-meets-sports startup with just a 5-year history. Both Ally and Wylie are former college athletes and previously research and clinical colleagues at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

With 10 Major League Baseball teams, four NFL franchises and numerous NCAA and youth league programs under contract, S2 Cognition is charting a solid growth pattern.

“Our delivery platform for the evaluation is a specially-designed laptop computer with millisecond precision,” Ally says. “In a 30- to 45-minute test, we are able to learn detailed information about a player’s visual processing, instinctive read-react and motor control skills.

“It’s these kinds of cognitive processes that allow a coach to know how a hitter makes split-second decisions about each pitch, or how a quarterback reads and reacts to the defense while executing a precision throw.”

Chem-Dry adds 64 new franchises

Nashville-based Chem-Dry, a carpet and upholstery cleaning service, has signed agreements to expand its footprint with 64 new franchises nationwide thus far this year.

The network serves over 11,000 locations a day across 55 countries.

Boosting its growth is Chem-Dry’s new products and services since the start of the pandemic, including the launch of its new MicroPro ShieldTM Service.

Systemwide sales of Chem-Dry’s overall sanitizing services have increased 300% thus far this year compared to 2019.

These franchise agreements will expand Chem-Dry’s presence and allow it to offer its wide array of services to more consumers.

Asurion named a ‘Great Place to Work’

Global tech care company Asurion, headquartered in Nashville, has become certified as a great workplace for a fourth consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work.

Eighty-nine percent of employees rated Asurion as a great place to work. Top-rated areas include an inclusive culture regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, providing a welcoming atmosphere for new employees and giving employees a lot of responsibility.

“We are pleased that Great Place to Work is honoring our inclusive workplace culture for a fourth consecutive year,” says Asurion CEO Tony Detter. “Giving our customers an amazing experience starts with creating a culture of inclusivity that empowers our employees to do their best. We support our employees and ask that they bring their authentic selves to work and in turn, we are able to deliver the best experience to our customers.”

Community Health sells Texas medical center

Community Health Systems, located in Franklin, has announced that a subsidiary of the company has completed the sale of 171-bed San Angelo Community Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas, along with its associated assets.

Subsidiaries of Shannon Health System were the buyer. The date of the transaction was Oct. 24, 2020.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the U.S. and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country.

The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 91 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 15,000 licensed beds.

GM invests $2B, plans electric production

General Motors will invest nearly $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the all-new, luxury Cadillac LYRIQ.

GM has now invested more than $2.3 billion in the Spring Hill manufacturing plant since 2010.

The Spring Hill plant will be GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site, and the first outside of the state of Michigan. Through this investment, GM’s Spring Hill paint and body shops will undergo major expansions, and general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, which include new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.

Renovation and construction will begin immediately. In addition to the new, fully electric Cadillac LYRIQ, traditionally powered Cadillac products, including the XT6 and XT5, will continue to be built in Spring Hill.

Sonic Automotive opens Nashville EchoPark

Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 Company and automotive retailer, is opening an EchoPark specialty preowned vehicle store in Nashville.

As Sonic Automotive continues to rapidly expand its EchoPark network, its first Tennessee location will allow car buyers in the region to shop an assortment of high quality, 1- to 4-year-old preowned vehicles priced 20-40% below new car pricing.

This new EchoPark location at 2121 Rosa L Parks Boulevard was formerly a Sonic Automotive franchised dealership that was recently redesigned for the EchoPark brand, giving guests the ability to shop a variety of high-quality preowned vehicles across the expansive 9-acre lot.

The Nashville retail hub is EchoPark’s 13th location nationwide, continuing the expansion of the EchoPark brand toward a 140-point nationwide distribution network expected to retail over half a million preowned vehicles annually by 2025.

Monogram Health receives accreditation

Nashville-based Monogram Health has received Population Health Program accreditation from NCQA as part of its kidney care management services.

Achieving NCQA accreditation underscores Monogram Health’s dedication to population health management, improved outcomes, and continuous quality improvement for health plan members suffering from chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease. NCQA issued the accreditation following a detailed review of the company’s operational processes, clinical care management policies and other practices.

Ursa Health unveils analytics platform

Nashville-based Ursa Health has released a version of Ursa Studio, its analytics development platform.

The release is in response to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announcement of its new Primary Cares Initiative which is designed to spur value-based transformation in primary care by reducing administrative burdens, which will in turn accelerate innovations that improve both outcomes and the health care experience for Medicare beneficiaries.

According to Robin Clarke, M.D., Ursa Health’s chief executive officer, “CMS is looking to broaden providers’ participation in value-based care by opening up its programs, shifting from pre-defined structures to more provider-designed initiatives.

“Correspondingly, the measures of success are based less on the reporting of formulaic processes of care and more on improving meaningful population health outcomes.’’

With Ursa Studio, organizations have a complete set of health care data management, analysis, visualization and communication tools, all in one HITRUST CSF Certified platform.

Tivity to sell nutrition business

Tivity Health of Nashville has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its nutrition division.

Kainos Capital, a consumer-focused private equity firm, will acquire Tivity Health’s nutrition business, which includes Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet, for a purchase price of $575 million in cash.

Tivity Health will use the divestiture proceeds to pay down debt, which will materially de-lever its balance sheet and provide significant additional financial flexibility to support the growth of its go-forward, focused health care business.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.