VOL. 44 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 30, 2020

Virtual Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Gallatin Ghost Walk

Gallatin Ghost Walk, the popular history/mystery tour of the Gallatin Public Square and the Historic Business District, continues in its 16th year. Come learn about the history of Sumner County through spine-tingling tales of ghosts and the supernatural. Additional date: Nov. 7. 7-9 p.m. 122 W. Franklin Street. Parking available behind City Hall. Information: 615 512-5299

THROUGH NOV. 8

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage

Guests can enjoy a spooky tour of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage each Wednesday through Sunday. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour, will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7 and 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Gallatin Morning Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 7:30-8:30 a.m. 106 Public Square, Gallatin. Information: 615 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

Coffee & Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Free. Members purchase their own coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information: 615-452-4000.

Williamson County Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Virtual networking sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Keynote speaker Mridu Parikh is a productivity mentor, podcast host and bestselling author of “Accomplish It: 7 Simple Actions to Get the Right Things Done and Achieve Your Goals.” She helps professionals around the world with demanding careers and overachieving mindsets to beat procrastination, reach goals and squash overwhelm. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Breakfast at Gallatin American Legion

1140 South Water Avenue. 7-10 a.m. Proceeds go toward the American Legion and supporting our veterans. $6. Information: 615-452-0590

Gallatin Veteran’s Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field parking lot to Gallatin High School. Line up at 10:30 a.m. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Information: 615478-1941

Sip of History

Enjoy a day of wine and whiskey on the grounds of the Hermitage. Whiskey and vodka from Big Machine Distillery, and wine from Natchez Hills Winery will offer samples and a full bar is available. Music and food plus your ticket includes access to the Hermitage grounds. Mansion admission is separate. This is an all-day event but tickets must be purchased for specific time slot: 11a.m.-1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Fee $25. Information: Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Hendersonville Veterans Parade

Organized by Vietnam Veterans of American Legion Chapter 240 and VFW Post 9851. 2 p.m. Main Street, Hendersonville. Begins at Cherokee Road and end at Executive Park Drive. Information: 615 824-9851

TUESDAY, N0V. 10

Williamson 101

A chance for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Location: TBA. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. 6-8 p.m. Pinnacle Bank - Denney Room (Second floor), 524 South Main Street. Information: 615 714-2702

Pleasant View City Council

Pleasant View is led by the Mayor and board of aldermen. Meetings take place monthly and are open to the public. Pleasant View City Hall, 1008 Civic Court, 7-8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation. Join via Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Dial-in Information

NOV. 13-15

Modern Makers Expo – A Creative Lifestyle Experience

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information Contact: Renee 615 330-1777, Jessica 615 543-1177

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Leadership Webinar for Leadership Brentwood Alumni & Chamber Members

Guest speaker: Colby B. Juvenville, Ph.D. Topic: The Intersection of Personal Relationships and Personal Brands. Free. Registration required. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Information