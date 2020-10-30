Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 30, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for September 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, September 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1922 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/16 SREITNashville Industrial Park 1 LLC Airport Logistics LLC $37,376,380
2100 West End Nashville 37203 9/24 2100 West End LP Loews Nashville Hotel LLC $34,000,000
1922 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/16 SREITNashville Industrial Park 1 LLC Airport Logistics II LLC $24,923,620
565, 580 Royal Nashville 37214 9/18 Boron-TN LLC PNF-Nashville LLC $15,250,000
2910 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 9/15 Old Franklin Road LLC American General Life Ins Co $11,750,000
601 Commerce Nashville 37203 9/16 Pim Nashville LLC Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC $11,659,000
Rose Mont Condos Units 301-352 301-352 301-352 Nashville 37211 9/25 NP 79 LLC Nashville Lofts LLC $10,500,000
1677 54th Nashville 37209 9/15 Silo West Nashville LLC R Manuel - Centennial $7,088,803
1607 Broadway Nashville 37203 9/24 Broadway West End LLC Ambrose Frances Jackson; Anne Caldwell Parsons Trust; Caldwell Wentworth Jr; Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson H Edward III; Dingess Elizabeth Granbery; Granbery Horace Hill; Granbery James W; Granbery William Langley Jr $5,285,714
806 16th Nashville 37203 9/15 806 16Th Ave LLC 14th Avenue North LLC $4,692,000
0 Zermatt Nashville 37211 9/25 Np 81 LLC Nashville Lofts LLC $4,500,000
220 Cumberland Nashville 37228 9/29 Two Twenty Cumberland LLC Morris Light And Sound Inc $4,400,000
836 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/21 836 Dickerson Pike Partners LLC Coats Cameron M; Coats Cathy Jean; Coats Christopher Dale; Coats Tara Inez; Coats William Mitchell Trustee; Coats William Mitchell; William M Coats Family LP; William Mayes Coats Family Trust $4,268,000
100 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 9/3 Bellevue Management Inc Rechter-Davis Prop $3,855,000
2331 White Nashville 37204 9/23 Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp Resoto LLC $3,200,000
617 7th Nashville 37203 9/2 Room In The Inn Inc Drexel Prop LLC $3,050,000
1601, 1605 Broadway Nashville 37203 9/24 Broadway West End LLC Adams Cousins Inc $2,857,143
804 14th Nashville 37203 9/15 804 14th Ave LLC 14Th Avenue North LLC $2,829,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 9/4 Crp/Ecg Old Franklin Mf LLC JCK Dev $2,538,204
216 3rd Nashville 37201 9/24 Miles Frank J A Vincent Vayda Revocable Living Trust $2,500,000
1113 Bate Nashville 37204 9/18 TN Nashville 12Th South LLC Cottage Partners LLC $2,425,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 9/4 CTP/ECG Old Franklin LLC Jck Dev $2,380,867
3300 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/16 B&B Family Holdings Llp Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan L $2,050,000
874 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/4 Leehwy LLC Piccadilly Holdings LLC $2,050,000
1940 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 9/2 D Price Inv Inc Oldham Properties LLC $1,800,100
0 Trinity Nashville 37207 9/23 High View Cottages LLC Lvh LLC $1,600,000
120 11th Nashville 37206 9/25 M&P Capital LLC Young Mens Christian Association of Middle TN $1,575,000
902 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/28 Skinner Jeffrey Unico TN LLC MB Pike Series $1,475,000
7984 Coley Davis Nashville 37221 9/17 McDonell Revocable Living Trust Armour Trust LLC $1,400,000
1322 Little Hamilton Nashville 37203 9/10 Beeqco LLC Carroll Steven M $1,265,000
312 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 9/22 Davis Christiane; Davis Jeremiah; 3981-3985 Louisiana Street LLC Brown E Brown LLC $1,232,000
5307, 5309, 5311 California Nashville 37209 9/1 Regal Homes Co Guardian Electric Corp $1,200,000
2779, 2783, 2856 Greer Gdlttsvlle 37072 9/4 Diana Group LLC Greer Billy $1,100,000
15103 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 9/28 Kinlin Dev LLC TG Usa LLC $1,000,000
1228 4th Nashville 37208 9/17 Six On Fourth LLC Monroe Crossing LLC $1,000,000
0 Trinity Nashville 37207 9/23 High View Flats LLC Lvh LLC $1,000,000
803 18th Nashville 37203 9/25 ATP Inv LLC Bonnie A Warner Revocable Trust $900,000
158 Belle Forest Nashville 37221 9/28 Alta Const LLC Duke Family Irrevocable Trust $895,000
2824 Dogwood Nashville 37204 9/14 Super 98 Holdings LLC Piller Geoffrey Scott; Piller Steven J; Piller Veronica J; Piller Steven; Piller Veronica $800,000
767 Bell Antioch 37013 9/28 Kinlin Dev LLC Melrose Inv Co LLC $800,000
0 Greer Gdlttsvlle 37072 9/2 Diana Group LLC Hahn Melody Michelle $800,000
1712 Blair Nashville 37212 9/23 Belmont Estates LLC Capps Elizabeth C Pewitt; Capps Ryan J; Palmer Julie; Talley Wesley B $785,000
556 Rosedale Nashville 37211 9/3 Hbh LLC Build Nashville Db2 LLC $750,000
529 Old Hickory Madison 37115 9/16 Alamri Mueen S; Yafai Nabil R Kiki Steve $725,000
6157 New Hope Hermitage 37076 9/15 Lux Dev Group LLC Paul R Odum And Jo Ann Odum Revocable Living Trust $675,000
8194 Jackman Joelton 37080 9/2 Deshpande Jayant K; Scott Patricia N Gupton Kelly B; Gupton Susan $660,000
709, 713, 715 Hart Nashville 37216 9/11 Big Tent LLC Simmons Elizabeth Anne; Simmons Wayne R $640,000
2247 Ingram Whites Cr 37189 9/9 Luttrell Joseppinna; Luttrell Steven D Fuller Freda G; Fuller Robert C $625,000
1201 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/23 Patel Sanket Malad Nashville Ent LLC $610,000
7645 Old Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/1 Paulson Justin G Future Rentals LLC $480,000
509 Lentz Madison 37115 9/8 Fin Mgmt Services LLC Good Neighbor Prop LLC $450,000
6508 Burkitt Antioch 37013 9/28 Jones Jason D; Jones Myranda C Bonds Claude H $450,000
11 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 9/11 Sturdivant Frances Lancaster Boost Commons Dev LLC $447,710
3210 Gallatin Nashville 37216 9/29 1023 Archer LLC Fatheddin Abolghassem $445,000
3811 Bedford Nashville 37215 9/10 Greene Holdings LLC Breen Agency Inc $393,000
126 Fern Nashville 37207 9/9 Vail Katherine C Katz Jamie R; Katz Paul J $374,000
5215 Centennial Nashville 37209 9/3 Regal Homes Co Nations Investors 2014 LLC $365,000
2045 Oakwood Nashville 37207 9/21 Barnard Colin Alexander Jones Const LLC $349,900
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 9/4 CRP/ECG Old Franklin Comm LLC Jck Dev $330,929
1925 16th Nashville 37208 9/2 Colwell Drew Affordable Housing Resources Inc $320,000
1112 McGavock Nashville 37216 9/10 IVG Inv LLC Talbot Amy L; Talbot Jeffrey K $314,000
5300 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 9/28 Reynolds Gage Steven Phillips Kenneth D; Phillips Wanda J $310,000
7259 Centennial Nashville 37209 9/28 Ellis Steven Randall; Ellis Jessica Ellis Tree Care Inc $300,000
0 Collins Nashville 37221 9/25 Ealy Robert Bennett Gail Mayfield; Mayfield Dan Carmack Jr $277,000
121, 207 Old Hickory Madison 37115 9/25 Wood Kristina Southbay Properties LLC $275,000
533 Old Hickory Madison 37115 9/8 Alamri Mueen; Yafai Nabil Able Builders Inc $240,000
1025 Meridian Nashville 37207 9/23 Bunel Andrew Russell Tabernacle United Primitive Baptist Church $225,000
918 Connelly Nashville 37217 9/1 Faheem Mena Kalta Youssef; Shaker Reda $215,000
0 River Nashville 37209 9/8 Templeton Barbara Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Nan B Estate; Dugger Nan Estate $200,000
0 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 9/3 Timmerberg Robert Lorene C Linton Living Trust $200,000
1728 Jefferson Nashville 37208 9/3 Fisk University Collier Karen Y; Collier Theodore C; Collier William A; Hirsch Debbie; Hirsch Debbie C; Kidd Florence S; McCord Jerry D IV; McCord William Michael Anthony $197,500
3565 Trail Hollow Whites Cr 37189 9/8 Mojica Uriel Cothern Micahel; Cothern Michael $195,000
209 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 9/4 Chester Zane Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust; Stevens Family Trust $179,000
511 Hidden Hill Hermitage 37076 9/18 Dassau Peggyann Scillion Chrysten Noel $178,500
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 9/23 Valencia Claudia E Tucker Kirsten M; Tucker Randy L $175,000
3944 Glen Echo Lake Ashland Cty 37015 9/3 Trammell Andrew; Trammell Sarah Arthur Terry $170,000
2505 Merry Oaks Nashville 37214 9/14 Bratkovich Isaac Anderson Chapman Inv LLC $165,750
430A Palestine Madison 37115 9/11 Harper Donna F Boyd Christopher E $150,000
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 9/28 Hoffman Brian Evan Bernard Dorothy J $147,000
1310 2nd Nashville 37210 9/10 Steinhouse C Leroy III; Steinhouse James W; Steinhouse John T Dalton Andrew; Dalton Shameka; Keeling James Thomas; Word Shirley; Word Hugh $140,000
0 Old Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 9/3 Edward W Meek Ira; Equity Trust Co Custodian Diviney Alfred C Sr Estate $135,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 9/28 McCombs Kelly B; McCombs Patrick M Warrick Nina Agnes $127,400
125 Lewis Nashville 37210 9/11 Realty Up LLC Saint Luke Primitive Baptist Church $104,500

