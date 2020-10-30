Top Davidson County commercial sales for September 2020

|1922 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|SREITNashville Industrial Park 1 LLC
|Airport Logistics LLC
|$37,376,380
|2100 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|2100 West End LP
|Loews Nashville Hotel LLC
|$34,000,000
|1922 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|SREITNashville Industrial Park 1 LLC
|Airport Logistics II LLC
|$24,923,620
|565, 580 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|9/18
|Boron-TN LLC
|PNF-Nashville LLC
|$15,250,000
|2910 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|9/15
|Old Franklin Road LLC
|American General Life Ins Co
|$11,750,000
|601 Commerce
|Nashville
|37203
|9/16
|Pim Nashville LLC
|Olivermcmillan Spectrum Emery LLC
|$11,659,000
|Rose Mont Condos Units 301-352 301-352 301-352
|Nashville
|37211
|9/25
|NP 79 LLC
|Nashville Lofts LLC
|$10,500,000
|1677 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|9/15
|Silo West Nashville LLC
|R Manuel - Centennial
|$7,088,803
|1607 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|Broadway West End LLC
|Ambrose Frances Jackson; Anne Caldwell Parsons Trust; Caldwell Wentworth Jr; Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson H Edward III; Dingess Elizabeth Granbery; Granbery Horace Hill; Granbery James W; Granbery William Langley Jr
|$5,285,714
|806 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/15
|806 16Th Ave LLC
|14th Avenue North LLC
|$4,692,000
|0 Zermatt
|Nashville
|37211
|9/25
|Np 81 LLC
|Nashville Lofts LLC
|$4,500,000
|220 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|9/29
|Two Twenty Cumberland LLC
|Morris Light And Sound Inc
|$4,400,000
|836 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/21
|836 Dickerson Pike Partners LLC
|Coats Cameron M; Coats Cathy Jean; Coats Christopher Dale; Coats Tara Inez; Coats William Mitchell Trustee; Coats William Mitchell; William M Coats Family LP; William Mayes Coats Family Trust
|$4,268,000
|100 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|9/3
|Bellevue Management Inc
|Rechter-Davis Prop
|$3,855,000
|2331 White
|Nashville
|37204
|9/23
|Twentieth Century Real Estate Corp
|Resoto LLC
|$3,200,000
|617 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Room In The Inn Inc
|Drexel Prop LLC
|$3,050,000
|1601, 1605 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|Broadway West End LLC
|Adams Cousins Inc
|$2,857,143
|804 14th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/15
|804 14th Ave LLC
|14Th Avenue North LLC
|$2,829,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|9/4
|Crp/Ecg Old Franklin Mf LLC
|JCK Dev
|$2,538,204
|216 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|9/24
|Miles Frank J
|A Vincent Vayda Revocable Living Trust
|$2,500,000
|1113 Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|9/18
|TN Nashville 12Th South LLC
|Cottage Partners LLC
|$2,425,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|9/4
|CTP/ECG Old Franklin LLC
|Jck Dev
|$2,380,867
|3300 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|9/16
|B&B Family Holdings Llp
|Eatherly Gregg H; Eatherly Susan L
|$2,050,000
|874 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/4
|Leehwy LLC
|Piccadilly Holdings LLC
|$2,050,000
|1940 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|9/2
|D Price Inv Inc
|Oldham Properties LLC
|$1,800,100
|0 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/23
|High View Cottages LLC
|Lvh LLC
|$1,600,000
|120 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|9/25
|M&P Capital LLC
|Young Mens Christian Association of Middle TN
|$1,575,000
|902 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/28
|Skinner Jeffrey
|Unico TN LLC MB Pike Series
|$1,475,000
|7984 Coley Davis
|Nashville
|37221
|9/17
|McDonell Revocable Living Trust
|Armour Trust LLC
|$1,400,000
|1322 Little Hamilton
|Nashville
|37203
|9/10
|Beeqco LLC
|Carroll Steven M
|$1,265,000
|312 Chesterfield
|Nashville
|37212
|9/22
|Davis Christiane; Davis Jeremiah; 3981-3985 Louisiana Street LLC
|Brown E Brown LLC
|$1,232,000
|5307, 5309, 5311 California
|Nashville
|37209
|9/1
|Regal Homes Co
|Guardian Electric Corp
|$1,200,000
|2779, 2783, 2856 Greer
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|9/4
|Diana Group LLC
|Greer Billy
|$1,100,000
|15103 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|9/28
|Kinlin Dev LLC
|TG Usa LLC
|$1,000,000
|1228 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/17
|Six On Fourth LLC
|Monroe Crossing LLC
|$1,000,000
|0 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/23
|High View Flats LLC
|Lvh LLC
|$1,000,000
|803 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/25
|ATP Inv LLC
|Bonnie A Warner Revocable Trust
|$900,000
|158 Belle Forest
|Nashville
|37221
|9/28
|Alta Const LLC
|Duke Family Irrevocable Trust
|$895,000
|2824 Dogwood
|Nashville
|37204
|9/14
|Super 98 Holdings LLC
|Piller Geoffrey Scott; Piller Steven J; Piller Veronica J; Piller Steven; Piller Veronica
|$800,000
|767 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|9/28
|Kinlin Dev LLC
|Melrose Inv Co LLC
|$800,000
|0 Greer
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|9/2
|Diana Group LLC
|Hahn Melody Michelle
|$800,000
|1712 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|9/23
|Belmont Estates LLC
|Capps Elizabeth C Pewitt; Capps Ryan J; Palmer Julie; Talley Wesley B
|$785,000
|556 Rosedale
|Nashville
|37211
|9/3
|Hbh LLC
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|$750,000
|529 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|9/16
|Alamri Mueen S; Yafai Nabil R
|Kiki Steve
|$725,000
|6157 New Hope
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/15
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|Paul R Odum And Jo Ann Odum Revocable Living Trust
|$675,000
|8194 Jackman
|Joelton
|37080
|9/2
|Deshpande Jayant K; Scott Patricia N
|Gupton Kelly B; Gupton Susan
|$660,000
|709, 713, 715 Hart
|Nashville
|37216
|9/11
|Big Tent LLC
|Simmons Elizabeth Anne; Simmons Wayne R
|$640,000
|2247 Ingram
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/9
|Luttrell Joseppinna; Luttrell Steven D
|Fuller Freda G; Fuller Robert C
|$625,000
|1201 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/23
|Patel Sanket
|Malad Nashville Ent LLC
|$610,000
|7645 Old Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/1
|Paulson Justin G
|Future Rentals LLC
|$480,000
|509 Lentz
|Madison
|37115
|9/8
|Fin Mgmt Services LLC
|Good Neighbor Prop LLC
|$450,000
|6508 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|9/28
|Jones Jason D; Jones Myranda C
|Bonds Claude H
|$450,000
|11 Vaughns Gap
|Nashville
|37205
|9/11
|Sturdivant Frances Lancaster
|Boost Commons Dev LLC
|$447,710
|3210 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|9/29
|1023 Archer LLC
|Fatheddin Abolghassem
|$445,000
|3811 Bedford
|Nashville
|37215
|9/10
|Greene Holdings LLC
|Breen Agency Inc
|$393,000
|126 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|9/9
|Vail Katherine C
|Katz Jamie R; Katz Paul J
|$374,000
|5215 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|9/3
|Regal Homes Co
|Nations Investors 2014 LLC
|$365,000
|2045 Oakwood
|Nashville
|37207
|9/21
|Barnard Colin Alexander
|Jones Const LLC
|$349,900
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|9/4
|CRP/ECG Old Franklin Comm LLC
|Jck Dev
|$330,929
|1925 16th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/2
|Colwell Drew
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$320,000
|1112 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|9/10
|IVG Inv LLC
|Talbot Amy L; Talbot Jeffrey K
|$314,000
|5300 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|9/28
|Reynolds Gage Steven
|Phillips Kenneth D; Phillips Wanda J
|$310,000
|7259 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|9/28
|Ellis Steven Randall; Ellis Jessica
|Ellis Tree Care Inc
|$300,000
|0 Collins
|Nashville
|37221
|9/25
|Ealy Robert
|Bennett Gail Mayfield; Mayfield Dan Carmack Jr
|$277,000
|121, 207 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|9/25
|Wood Kristina
|Southbay Properties LLC
|$275,000
|533 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|9/8
|Alamri Mueen; Yafai Nabil
|Able Builders Inc
|$240,000
|1025 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|9/23
|Bunel Andrew
|Russell Tabernacle United Primitive Baptist Church
|$225,000
|918 Connelly
|Nashville
|37217
|9/1
|Faheem Mena
|Kalta Youssef; Shaker Reda
|$215,000
|0 River
|Nashville
|37209
|9/8
|Templeton Barbara
|Dugger Bradley Smith; Dugger John Leland; Dugger Nan B Estate; Dugger Nan Estate
|$200,000
|0 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|9/3
|Timmerberg Robert
|Lorene C Linton Living Trust
|$200,000
|1728 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/3
|Fisk University
|Collier Karen Y; Collier Theodore C; Collier William A; Hirsch Debbie; Hirsch Debbie C; Kidd Florence S; McCord Jerry D IV; McCord William Michael Anthony
|$197,500
|3565 Trail Hollow
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/8
|Mojica Uriel
|Cothern Micahel; Cothern Michael
|$195,000
|209 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|9/4
|Chester Zane
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust; Stevens Family Trust
|$179,000
|511 Hidden Hill
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/18
|Dassau Peggyann
|Scillion Chrysten Noel
|$178,500
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|9/23
|Valencia Claudia E
|Tucker Kirsten M; Tucker Randy L
|$175,000
|3944 Glen Echo Lake
|Ashland Cty
|37015
|9/3
|Trammell Andrew; Trammell Sarah
|Arthur Terry
|$170,000
|2505 Merry Oaks
|Nashville
|37214
|9/14
|Bratkovich Isaac
|Anderson Chapman Inv LLC
|$165,750
|430A Palestine
|Madison
|37115
|9/11
|Harper Donna F
|Boyd Christopher E
|$150,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|9/28
|Hoffman Brian Evan
|Bernard Dorothy J
|$147,000
|1310 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|9/10
|Steinhouse C Leroy III; Steinhouse James W; Steinhouse John T
|Dalton Andrew; Dalton Shameka; Keeling James Thomas; Word Shirley; Word Hugh
|$140,000
|0 Old Dickerson
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|9/3
|Edward W Meek Ira; Equity Trust Co Custodian
|Diviney Alfred C Sr Estate
|$135,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|9/28
|McCombs Kelly B; McCombs Patrick M
|Warrick Nina Agnes
|$127,400
|125 Lewis
|Nashville
|37210
|9/11
|Realty Up LLC
|Saint Luke Primitive Baptist Church
|$104,500