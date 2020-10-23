Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

State senator leaves hospital after aneurysm

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee state senator who suffered an aneurysm earlier this month has left the hospital, a spokesperson said Monday.

Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Darlene Schlicher said Sen. Kerry Roberts has been released from the hospital and will be on bed rest at home for the upcoming days.

She says his medical team expects a full recovery from the Oct. 9 health scare in which he experienced a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The Mayo Clinic says that means bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane usually caused by an aneurysm, which is a bulge or ballooning blood vessel.

Roberts is a Republican from Springfield.

"Senator Roberts continues to express his appreciation for the encouraging messages and prayers for his recovery," Schlicher said. "He is also extremely grateful for the support shown to his wife, Dianne, and his children."

