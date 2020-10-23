Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

Nashville man charged with Ponzi scheme in cancer study

Updated 6:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with running a Ponzi scheme in which he claimed he was conducting a study after curing himself of cancer through naturopathic methods, federal authorities said.

According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran's office, 75-year-old Howard L. Young of Nashville was charged in a criminal information Friday with bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Young founded Integrative Medical Services and duped patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $670,000 for a study he falsely claimed Vanderbilt University had awarded a $2 million grant.

Young promised participants nutritional supplements, blood testing, nutrition and exercise coaching, gym memberships, massages and acupuncture, Cochran's office said.

Young required $10,000 or credit sign-ups from patients, promising he would refund the money and pay the debts, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Young faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Young's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0