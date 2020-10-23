Trump says great winter ahead, not 'dark winter'

VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is downplaying his opponent's concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases as he campaigns in Pennsylvania.

Trump spoke to thousands of supporters who gathered midday Monday to hear him near an airport surrounded by Lancaster County farmland. Most were not wearing masks.

With Election Day just over a week away, average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed daily infections are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34.

But Trump says Democrat Joe Biden's comments that the nation is facing a "dark winter" is a mistake. He says, "No, it's not going to be a dark winter. It's going to be a great winter. It's going to be a great spring."