Biden accuses Trump of encouraging virus spread

VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has long accused the Trump administration of giving up on the coronavirus pandemic, but he is getting more aggressive, arguing that the president actively encouraged its spread.

Seeking to keep the focus of the presidential race on a health crisis that has killed more than 220,000 Americans, Biden said Friday of President Donald Trump, "It was as if he decided to go on the offense for the virus."

The Democratic presidential nominee noted that Trump held large, non-socially distanced and maskless rallies nationwide, even "inviting the virus into the White House" by taking a relaxed approach to the most basic of precautions.

In a speech in Delaware, Biden promised, if elected, to use his transition period to the White House to contact every governor, as well as local officials, to determine their pandemic-fighting needs.

He said he'd ask governors for a universal mask-wearing requirement and, if they refuse, bypass them to local officials.

Biden also said he'd ask Congress to approve a spending bill to combat the virus and its economic fallout by Jan. 30, a mere 10 days after Inauguration Day.