VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

State senator still recovering in hospital after aneurysm

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee state senator who suffered an aneurysm earlier this month is continuing to recover at a hospital, a Senate GOP spokesperson said Friday.

Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Darlene Schlicher said Sen. Kerry Roberts remains in the neuro intensive care unit and is under "care monitoring" because he is at risk for a stroke due to experiencing vasospasms.

"His medical team continues to anticipate a full and complete recovery and his recovery timeline remains within expectations for a brain hemorrhage," Schlicher said in a statement.

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning blood vessel, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Roberts, a Republican from Springfield, is expected to be released from the hospital possibly next week.

"Due to the severity of headaches, I have not been able to take phone calls, text messages, and emails, except to communicate with family members who are not able to visit because of COVID-19 protocols," Roberts said in a statement. "I have been touched by so many kind messages and look forward to responding soon."

